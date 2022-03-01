Lampard gets his wish after scathing attack prompts response to brutal Everton VAR call

Everton have received an apology from Head of Referees Mike Riley, following VAR oversight at the weekend which saw Frank Lampard launch a scathing attack.

Everton’s 1-0 loss to league-leaders Manchester City at the weekend was overshadowed by an oversight from VAR. The referee was not sent to view what looked a clear handball by City’s Rodri.

The incident in question saw the ball appear to strike the Spaniard on the arm, inside the box. However, VAR decided the referee did not need to view the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

An Everton penalty could have changed the outlook of the game. However, Lampard’s side were resigned to defeat, as Phil Foden’s 82nd minute strike was the only goal.

Naturally, Lampard was enraged by the decision in the knowledge his team could have earned a point. The manager blasted the decision, calling it “incompetence at best.”

“I have a three-year-old daughter at home who could tell you that was a penalty,” he added.

Everton were said to have submitted a formal complaint on the matter, following the game.

The Merseyside outfit have since received an apology from the Professional Game Match Officials Board Head of Referees, Riley, per The Mirror.

Riley is reported to have phoned both Lampard and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright to personally apologise.

It seems Riley is of the belief the wrong decision was made by the match officials.

Lampard interested in Vranckx

In other news, Everton are reportedly interested in Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx. The Toffees are among a few clubs ‘closely following’ Vranckx’s development.

The young midfielder has impressed during his time in the Bundesliga. He has become a consistent feature in the Wolfsburg side since he made his debut this season.

He has scored two goals this season, in an impressive performance against Greuther Furth.

Everton, or any other club, ‘will have to pay heavily’ to land the young star.

