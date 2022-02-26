Everton boss Lampard takes Guardiola to task over ‘incompetence at best’ VAR call in Man City loss

Frank Lampard claimed that the decision from VAR to deny Everton a penalty against Manchester City was “incompetence at best”.

The Toffees went toe-to-toe with the champions in the first half of Saturday’s eventual 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park. However, City dominated the second 45 minutes before Phil Foden scored a scrappy winner in the 82mind minute.

However, that was not the end of the drama. Indeed, Everton could have had a penalty after that.

The ball appeared to strike Rodri’s arm in the box, but referee Paul Tierney waved the hosts’ appeals away. And even when Tierney consulted VAR, Chris Kavanagh claimed he did not see enough conclusive evidence to reverse the original decision.

City boss Guardiola pointed to a potential offside from Richarlison in the build-up, claiming that was the reason Everton failed with their appeals.

Nevertheless, Lampard hit back in his own interview, insisting that he had not heard confirmation of offside from anyone.

“I wanted to know if it was offside in the build up but I have been told it wasn’t in the build up,” he told Sky Sports.

“Go to VAR, they have two minutes to look at it and to think they have not given that as a penalty when it strikes him on the arm, in an unnatural position. I have a three-year-old daughter at home who could tell you that was a penalty.

“We are fighting at the bottom of the table and they are fighting at the top and it’s an easy decision to give a penalty.

“I don’t know what has to happen as a reflection of that. A mistake is when you have done something wrong and don’t have time to think about it. They had two minutes to digest the handball.

“Even if the VAR says not sure, then go have a look. It is incompetence at best, if not that then someone needs to explain what it is.”

As for the rest of the game, Lampard felt his side deserved something from their “immense” performance.

Lampard sorry for Everton loss

“When you play against City you understand how the game may go – possession against you, having to defend, to press, to cover. We did it brilliantly,” he said.

“The first half was immense from us. I think we deserved something.

“They created chances in the second half, nothing in the first.

“I won’t criticise individual mistakes. (The goal) is a little freakish – cruel but that’s football.”

The result did nothing to help Everton’s battle against relegation. They sit 17th, a point ahead of the relegation zone.

They next play in the FA Cup, against Boreham Wood on Thursday.