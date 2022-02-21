Frank Lampard tipped to replace ‘nervy’ Everton man with Chelsea star – ‘watch this space’

Frank Lampard has been told to replace a ‘nervy’ Everton player with a big-name Chelsea star.

Lampard joined the Toffees on January 31 to replace sacked manager Rafa Benitez. His arrival had an immediate impact on Everton’s transfer policy, as they brought in two midfielders before the transfer deadline.

Donny van de Beek will spend the rest of the season on loan from Manchester United. The Dutchman is aiming to regain some confidence after repeated snubs by United boss Ralf Rangnick.

Everton also agreed a £40million deal with Tottenham to sign Dele Alli. Both players quickly revealed the attraction of playing under Lampard, given his reputation as a goal-scoring midfielder.

Everton have had mixed results since the Chelsea legend’s appointment. They beat Brentford in the FA Cup before losing 3-1 to Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Toffees got back to winning ways by overcoming Leeds, only to suffer defeat against Southampton in their most recent outing.

Pundit Richard Keys reacted to the latest Everton disappointment by telling Lampard to set his sights on a Chelsea man.

Frank Lampard told of Everton ‘priority’

“If I’m Lampard, my priority is a goalkeeper,” Keys wrote on his personal blog. “I’m afraid [Jordan] Pickford isn’t good enough. He frightens me anytime he’s near the ball – and he’s too often not near enough to it.

“He shouldn’t have let [Kieran] Trippier’s free-kick in at Newcastle – and he shouldn’t have been letting [Stuart] Armstrong’s goal in at Saints. There’s too many mistakes in him.

“He must give his defence kittens. He’s a nervous mess – edgy, twitchy, anxious – all the time.

“It’s too late this season – but what chance Lampard goes back to Chelsea for Kepa [Arrizabalaga]? I would.

“I know Lampard didn’t fancy him at Stamford Bridge, but he’s better than Pickford, [Dean] Henderson or any other option you can think of that’s available right now.

“He’s also too good to be number two at Chelsea. Lampard knows him. Watch this space.”

According to a report from The Guardian earlier this month, Chelsea are bracing themselves for summer interest in Arrizabalaga.

He remains the most expensive goalkeeper ever but is firmly behind Edouard Mendy in Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Separate Chelsea raid could materialise

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons Everton could engineer a separate deal with Chelsea for one of three exciting talents.

The Blues look set to benefit from the returns of Billy Gilmour, Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher this summer.

All three are getting regular game time while on loan at Norwich, Southampton and Crystal Palace respectively.

Broja and Gallagher have been particularly impressive, notching more than six Premier League goals each.

When asked about the trio, Jones told GiveMeSport: “Lampard will keep a close eye on Gilmour, Broja and Gallagher situations at Chelsea over the summer. I’ll be amazed if at least one of them doesn’t join Everton by next season.”

