The arrivals of Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli to Everton came after Frank Lampard ended interest in Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff, a report has claimed.

Everton came into the January transfer window with Rafael Benitez in charge and the team on a downward spiral. In fact, by the middle of the month, Benitez had lost his job after a string of poor results.

And with the search for a new manager proving exhaustive, it looked like providing the new coach with signings before the deadline may have been a stretch too far.

However, Everton ended the month in a fantastic position. Lampard came into the dugout and he made two acquisitions in Van de Beek and Alli on deadline day.

Indeed, the pair – from Manchester United and Tottenham, respectively – have bolstered the Merseyside club’s midfield.

According to The Athletic, though, Everton would likely have agreed a deal to sign Longstaff if Benitez had stayed in the dugout.

The 24-year-old Magpies midfielder was a key target for the Spaniard. Indeed, Benitez saw Longstaff, who has risen through Newcastle’s academy, as the perfect fit for his side.

However, once the manager got the sack and Lampard came in, the deal was off the table.

Lampard improving Everton in one day Not even a full day in the job and Lampard was on the case, making two signings.

Lampard made his name as a player as an attacking midfielder full of goals and assists. As such, he signed Van de Beek and Alli with that vision in mind.

The pair have arrived at Everton following struggles to find form and minutes at their previous clubs.

Van de Beek was a marquee summer 2020 signing for Man Utd. However, he has barely had the chance to show his worth. As such, he hopes a loan move across the North West will reinvigorate him.

Alli, meanwhile, has left Tottenham on a permanent transfer after struggling for form since Mauricio Pochettino left Spurs in 2019.

Van de Beek backed to shine under Lampard

Former Man Utd defender Jaap Stam has backed Netherlands international midfielder Van de Beek to show his true form at Everton.

Stam said: “Donny has qualities that fit in perfectly with Ajax and the Eredivisie, but he could not adapt to United’s style of play.

“I hope he will be able to get minutes under his belt at Everton and that his qualities will be used properly.”

Everton return to action against Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday.