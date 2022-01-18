Everton want to interview Derby County boss Wayne Rooney and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard about their vacant post, according to a report.

The Toffees find themselves in an all-too familiar position again, as they look for Rafael Benitez’s successor. The Spaniard was their fifth permanent appointment since David Moyes left in 2013.

But Benitez lasted only half a season – 200 days in fact – before he faced the sack last weekend.

Former Toffees boss Roberto Martinez was Everton’s immediate top target. However, his current ties with the Belgium national team ahead of the World Cup this year present a major stumbling block.

And according to The Telegraph, Everton have moved on from trying to reappoint the 48-year-old.

As a result, former Toffees player Rooney – now in charge of Derby – and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are in the frame.

For different reasons, snapping Rooney up will prove similarly difficult as trying to appoint Martinez. The Rams have gone into administration following their recent financial troubles.

Furthermore, Rooney will require permission to speak with the Everton board, but it remains unclear if the club or the administrators will have the final say.

Should Everton go for stretched Martinez or green Rooney Both are good options but come with their downsides.

The 36-year-old has a contract at Derby until the end of next season. However, the club could face liquidation at the end of the month, adding another twist to the situation.

Lampard is free from any such constraints. Indeed, he has been out of work since he faced the sack at Chelsea in January last year.

The Telegraph adds that he is a ‘very serious’ contender for Everton. He guided the Blues to a top-four finish in his first season before a troublesome run of form cost him his job.

The newspaper adds that Everton want to speak to two further candidates, but does not name the pair.

In any case, Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright is taking a leading role in the recruitment process as he looks to guide the club to another new chapter.

EXCLUSIVE: Everton star wanted by Newcastle

Amid the search for a new manager, Everton are also facing uncertainty over their transfer plans.

Left-back Lucas Digne recently left for Aston Villa after a falling-out with Benitez.

And TEAMtalk understands that centre-back Yerry Mina is now a transfer target for Newcastle.

The Magpies have made a new central defender a transfer priority after deals for Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

However, with Everton now at the wrong end of the Premier League table alongside Newcastle, it remains unclear if the Toffees would be willing to strengthen a rival.