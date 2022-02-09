Frank Lampard has admitted ‘concern’ over an injury to Yerry Mina in Everton’s defeat to Newcastle, but there is more hope over the availability of two of his team-mates.

The Toffees lost 3-1 at St James’ Park on Tuesday night. They took the lead in the first half as a set-piece ended up going in off Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles.

But Everton’s lead lasted for just a couple of minutes as Mason Holgate then scored an own goal.

Newcastle went ahead through Ryan Fraser after the interval. That came before Kieran Trippier whipped in a free-kick to take the game away from Lampard’s men.

The result leaves Everton just three points off the relegation zone and without a league victory in six matches. Lampard will also have to deal with problems to important stars Mina and Demarai Gray heading into Saturday’s huge clash against Leeds.

Gray was substituted just 25 minutes in after suffering pain in his hip, which gave Dele Alli an early debut.

Centre-back Mina, meanwhile, was replaced by Jarrad Branthwaite before half time due to a quad injury. Mina’s absence will weaken Lampard’s defensive options further following Ben Godfrey’s injury at the weekend.

Frank Lampard talks Yerry Mina injury

Frank Lampard was asked about Mina at the post-match press conference. “It’s a quad injury. We’re slightly concerned about it, but we’ll have to assess over the next few days,” the Chelsea legend said (via the Liverpool Echo).

“Obviously losing Ben the other day makes it a double-whammy. [It’s] in an area of the pitch where they’re two big players for us.

“We’ll have to look at ways going forward to players that come in with the way we set up to move forward.

“They’re big players for us, but we’ll have to try and find a way to move forward without them at least.”

Lampard improving Everton in one day Not even a full day in the job and Lampard was on the case, making two signings.

January signing Vitality Mykolenko was left out for the defeat to Newcastle due to illness. Lampard was more positive on the Ukrainian and Gray, though.

“It [losing Mykolenko] was a disruption because in terms of natural left-backs, left wing-backs, he’s the one at the club.

“We’ve got Jonjoe Kenny who can do that role. And you saw Andros [Townsend] playing in that area of the pitch tonight. We can be effective in that sense but to lose your left-sided player is not easy. We hope he may be back for the weekend.

“Demarai’s is a hip injury, which he’s had previously and come back from quickly, so we’re hopeful on that one.”

Manager impacts Everton transfer policy

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea connections could go a long way in helping Everton to usurp Southampton for young forward Armando Broja.

During an interview with GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones said: “Broja, there’s no way Lampard doesn’t come into that conversation straight away. He knows him, think he gave him his debut. If he was genuinely available, Lampard would look in his direction.

Indeed, the Albania international’s only Chelsea appearance came during Lampard’s tenure. Broja is currently on loan at Southampton, and has shown his Premier League quality, scoring five goals so far.

Saints are one of a number of English sides interested in the forward, given he has performed there during his loan. However, Everton could lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as there is interest in him from teams higher up the league.

Broja could well be a good replacement, and playing under Lampard could help his development.

