Sergio Conceicao and Edin Terzic are contenders for the Everton job

The Friedkin Group (TFG) have identified their top managerial targets if their prospected takeover of Everton is completed, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The American consortium agreed to buy Farhad Moshiri’s majority 94 per cent stake in Everton in late September – just months after the two parties failed to finalise a deal.

Until that happens, Blues boss Sean Dyche is in charge, with the former Burnley manager having plenty of credit in the bank for keeping his team in the Premier League over the past two seasons.

But if TFG does come in, changes could be afoot at the Merseyside outfit – who sit 15th in the English top-flight; just two points above the relegation zone.

TEAMtalk can reveal that former FC Porto manager, Sergio Conceicao, is their number one target. However, it may be difficult to lure the 50-year-old, who won 11 trophies at Porto over seven years, to Goodison Park as he would look for guarantees in terms of a project and transfer signings.

Our sources state that Ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is also under consideration but the 42-year-old – who was contacted by Roma owners TFG about replacing sacked coach Ivan Juric before swooping for Claudio Ranieri – may prove to be outside the club’s budget.

We understand that former Chelsea and Brighton head coach Graham Potter is another candidate, as is ex-Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri – although the Italian’s chances of joining the Toffees is more remote.

DON’T MISS: AC Milan to battle Newcastle for Everton star, as team-mate becomes concrete Real Madrid target

Takeover nearing completion

TEAMtalk revealed that TFG are planning on taking over at Everton in mid-December, as they try to complete the finishing touches of the deal.

The prospective owners believe they can turn the Toffees, a team currently struggling to stave off relegation, into a side challenging for the European qualification spots.

If the takeover is completed, a strategic review of many positions will take place and some funds will be made available in the January transfer window.

For now, though, Dyche maintains the full backing of the current ownership and a change would only happen if TFG have the keys to the club.

After relegation battles and point deductions for breaching profit and sustainability rules, Everton may be approaching a brighter dawn in the coming months – especially as their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is inching closer to completion.

Man Utd eye Everton star

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, despite repeatedly having bids knocked back for the England international.

However, reports suggest the Red Devils could yet return with another offer for the 22-year-old, who is valued at upwards of £75m (€89.8m, $94.5m).

Everton forward Beto has been linked with a move to Roma, as the 26-year-old struggles for game time under Dyche.

Reports suggested Roma could offer Bryan Cristante in a swap deal but TEAMtalk understands this is unlikely to happen.

Finally, Everton are reportedly considering a move for Botafogo star Luiz Henrique as Dyche eyes more options in the winger position.

Dyche vs Terzic vs Conceicao