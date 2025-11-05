Everton manager David Moyes has been the subject of some unwelcome speculation over his future

Everton’s true stance on sacking David Moyes has been revealed by TEAMtalk sources, after a shock report linked a former Liverpool manager with replacing him at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes, who spent a successful nine years as Everton manager between 2002 and 2013, returned to the Merseyside club in January following the exit of Sean Dyche.

The Scottish coach successfully guided Everton away from the relegation zone, by a comfortable margin, securing a 13th-place finish in the Premier League.

This season, Everton got off to a good start, but defeats to Manchester City and Tottenham, and a draw with Sunderland, has seen them drop to 14th in the table.

And on Tuesday, an X account that claims to be run by a ‘team of 5 elite reporters’, posted a ridiculous report that Everton are ‘looking at’ bringing in former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, who recently resigned as Celtic boss.

They claimed that the club’s owners, The Friedkin Group, want ‘exciting football’ at their new stadium and view Rodgers as a solution.

However, reliable TEAMtalk sources have deemed the links with Rodgers to be ‘complete nonsense’, and draw a noteworthy comparison with a previous Everton appointment that went wrong.

David Moyes under NO pressure as Everton back boss

Those with knowledge of the situation have laughed off claims that Everton would bring in another former Liverpool manager, after Rafa Benitez’s unsuccessful period in charge in the 2021/22 season.

Benitez’s appointment was met with disbelief and frustration by Everton supporters, and always looked set to end in disaster.

But the crucial point made by sources was that Moyes is under absolutely ‘no pressure,’ and retains the full backing of The Friedkin Group despite some disappointing results recently.

It’s also worth noting that their recent games came against three in-form teams in Man City (away), Spurs (home) and Sunderland (away) – they were never going to be straightforward.

There is an acceptance behind the scenes that the Toffees are still rebuilding, and it was never expected that their problems would be solved in one or two transfer windows.

TFG plan to back Moyes in the January window, and we have already reported how the additions of a new striker and full-backs are being considered.

Everton have had five different permanent managers in as many years and the club’s hierarchy want stability, with Moyes contracted through to the summer of 2027.

The Scotsman’s full focus is on preparing his Everton team for their clash against Fulham at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, as they aim to get back to winning ways.

