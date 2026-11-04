There are big questions over Jack Grealish's situation at Everton

Everton are hugely frustrated and annoyed with Jack Grealish following a disciplinary breach which resulted in the England international being left out of their two meetings with Newcastle United, TEAMtalk understands.

The Toffees are understood to be unhappy with the circumstances surrounding Grealish’s recent absence, with the club believing the winger has let them down after being handed a significant opportunity to get his career back on track at Goodison Park.

Grealish missed Everton’s Premier League trip to Arsenal the week before, with the club insisting his absence was down to illness.

However, that came just days after the Manchester City loanee had been in London attending the Pride of Britain Awards, raising questions over his availability.

We understand that further frustration followed in the build-up to Everton’s Carabao Cup meeting with Newcastle, when Grealish missed part of a training session.

The club subsequently took the decision to suspend him from involvement in the fixture.

We are told Grealish was under the impression he had been given an additional day off, but that was not the case, contributing to his failure to report as expected.

His absence then continued into Monday’s Premier League meeting with Newcastle at St James’ Park, with a lack of fitness cited as the reason he was unavailable for Everton’s impressive victory.

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David Moyes willing to give Jack Grealish another chance

The situation has caused considerable irritation behind the scenes, with Everton sources telling TEAMtalk that the incident has left the club’s hierarchy feeling ‘frustrated and annoyed’ with the player.

That disappointment is understood to stem from the feeling that Everton have given Grealish a genuine opportunity to rebuild his career after a difficult period at Man City.

The 31-year-old returned to Everton for a second loan spell from City, having been given the chance to rediscover his best form and put himself back into contention for England.

However, the latest developments have threatened to disrupt that progress.

Despite the frustration, Everton are not understood to be considering an immediate end to Grealish’s loan spell.

Indeed, manager David Moyes is believed to be keen to reintegrate the England international into his squad ahead of Friday evening’s meeting with Coventry City.

The final decision on his involvement remains to be seen, with the club needing to be satisfied that the situation has been addressed.

Moyes is understood to still believe Grealish can have an important role to play for Everton during the remainder of the campaign, provided he meets the standards expected of him.

There is also a recognition that the club have invested time and effort into helping the former Aston Villa captain rediscover his confidence and consistency.

For now, Everton are prepared to give him another opportunity rather than look to cut short his loan agreement and send him back to Man City in January. However, that should not be interpreted as an unlimited show of patience.

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