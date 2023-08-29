Game-changing Everton signing announced; new arrival promises he ‘loves’ to do what they lack

Everton have announced that they have signed striker Beto from Udinese on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Beto will wear the No.14 shirt for his new club, where he will be tasked with offering them more goals from the centre-forward position than they have been able to enjoy in recent years.

Last season, only Wolves scored fewer goals than Everton in the Premier League. Now, Beto will be aiming to give them a better chance of finishing off their chances after arriving on the back of 22 goals from 65 appearances for Udinese.

Speaking to his new club’s official website, the Portuguese striker confirmed he loves to score goals and is well aware how the team need to improve in that aspect.

Beto said: “It feels good to join Everton. I have always appreciated them as a club.

“Everton is a big, big club in the Premier League, well respected and has big history. It was easy to make this move.

“When a club like Everton tries to buy you in January and then comes again in the summer, you feel like, ‘Okay, they want me for real’, so that made the decision easy for me as well. My idol, Samuel Eto’o, played here, too, which makes it even more special.

“I can bring courage, I can bring confidence and I think my biggest thing is effort. I will always bring enthusiasm to the team and to our games. I feel like my style is a really good fit with Everton.

“I am looking forward to getting started – today, right now. I know the team needs to score more goals and I will try to help with this. I love to score goals. I know we need this and I am here to help. I will always give my best to score goals.

“It feels really good to be here and I want to make my mark. Let’s do it.”

Dyche outlines what Beto can offer beyond just scoring goals

For Everton manager Sean Dyche, the 25-year-old has plenty of attributes that can make him a success at Goodison Park.

Dyche said: “We have been eager to strengthen our striking options to add more attacking quality to our squad and the arrival of Beto gives us that.

“He has impressed in a top league like Serie A for the past two seasons and scored goals. As a powerful striker who can carry the ball, hold up play, is strong in the air and works hard for the team, he has a lot of attributes that we hope can see him prove to be a success with Everton.”

Beto is the fifth signing of the summer for Everton after full-back Ashley Young and fellow forwards Youssef Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison.