Everton are looking to sign at least one right-back this summer and have reignited their interest in Sporting CP star Georgios Vagiannidis, according to reports.

The Toffees showed interest in signing the 24-year-old last summer after he impressed for his previous club Panathinaikos, before Sporting ultimately brought him in for around €13million (£11.3m / $15.2m).

However, things haven’t gone fully to plan for Vagiannidis in Portugal, as he struggled to nail down a spot in the starting XI, staring only 11 league games for Sporting.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, as cited by Sport Witness, Vagiannidis could be leaving Sporting this summer because he is ‘lacking playing time’ – something that has put Everton on alert.

It’s claimed that Everton have made ‘enquiries’ into the full-back’s situation, and he would be open to playing in a ‘more competitive league’, suggesting a Premier League switch would entice him.

The report adds that a bid of just €10million (£8.6m / $11.7m) would be enough to sign Vagiannidis – around £3m less than the fee Sporting paid to beat Everton in the race last summer.

Everton are doing their due diligence on multiple right-backs, and their past interest in Vagiannidis and his reported availability for a relatively low fee makes the links interesting.

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Everton could sign TWO new right-backs

We have consistently reported that signing a right-back is a top priority for Everton, as David Moyes eyes much-needed cover in the position.

Seamus Coleman has announced his playing days at Everton are over and Nathan Patterson has barely played under Moyes and could be allowed to leave this summer, if the club bring in adequate reinforcements.

Jake O’Brien has been Moyes’ main man at right-back this season but the signing of a new player in that position would allow him to move into his natural centre-back position.

With all this in mind, Everton could actually bring in two new right-backs.

Alongside Vagiannidis, West Ham star Aaron Wan-Bissaka is another option under consideration by Everton, as we reported on Tuesday.

Moyes knows the 28-year-old well from his time at the London Stadium and we understand that the Hammers could let him go for £10m following their relegation to the Championship.

Tottenham, Newcastle, Fulham and Sunderland have also shown interest in Wan-Bissaka, so Everton will face competition for his signature should they choose to make a move.

Everton also held exploratory talks with Kieran Trippier’s entourage, as he was available on a free transfer this summer, but they decided against a move and now the Newcastle man is heading to Wolves.

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