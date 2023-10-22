Gerrard prepares crafty Al-Ettifaq offer for second Everton star who ‘could be sold’

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has become a target for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq side in the Saudi Pro League, a report has claimed.

According to The Sun, Calvert-Lewin ‘could be sold’ by Everton despite starting their last four matches between the Carabao Cup and Premier League. The striker has suffered from a range of injuries in recent years, without which he may well have been playing at a higher level.

One of the steps he could consider taking when the time comes to leave Everton, per The Sun, would be to link up with Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

Despite his Liverpool persuasions, Gerrard raided Everton in the summer to sign Demarai Gray – and now, if this report is to be believed, the Al-Ettifaq manager could return with an attempt to take Calvert-Lewin as well.

Moussa Dembele has been in good form up front for Al-Ettifaq since joining them from Lyon, scoring nine goals in his first nine appearances. However, Gerrard’s side are still midtable in the Saudi Pro League, so the boss may want more firepower.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 63 goals from 216 appearances in Everton colours and has already exceeded his tally of two goals from last season by scoring three goals from his first seven appearances of 2023-24.

Everton have him under contract until the end of next season, which may be why they are thinking about cashing in while they still can.

Since he is 26 years old now, the next deal he signs – at Goodison Park or elsewhere – should cover him for the prime of his career, if indeed he can fulfil his potential. He would therefore have a lot to weigh up if a concrete offer did come in to play in the Saudi Pro League. It remains to be seen what other suitors might be in for him, in England or abroad.

Al-Ettifaq must clear space for Calvert-Lewin

For Al-Ettifaq to accommodate Calvert-Lewin, they would have to clear some space in their quota of foreign players.

Calvert-Lewin’s former teammate Gray has played five times for Gerrard’s side so far, but is yet to score. Their other non-Saudi players are Dembele, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Jack Hendry, Georginio Wijnaldum, Marcel Tisserand, Paulo Victor and Robin Quaison.

If Everton lose Calvert-Lewin, they would still have other centre-forwards at their disposal such as Beto and Youssef Chermiti, both of whom joined the club this summer from Udinese and Sporting CP respectively.

