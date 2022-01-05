Everton have brought club legend Graeme Sharp into the boardroom as a non-executive director to help with their football strategy.

The Toffees have endured a tough run on the pitch for some time now, resulting in a number of managerial changes. Indeed, Rafael Benitez is the club’s fifth permanent appointment in almost six years.

However, their on-field fortunes have not been helped by their off-field transfer strategy.

Everton have spent big fees on players who have not delivered, such as Alex Iwobi, Moise Kean and Davy Klaassen.

Following former director of football Marcel Brands’ exit in December, Everton began a strategic review of the club’s operations.

As a result, former Toffees player Sharp will become a key figure in the decision-making process.

The 61-year-old told Everton’s official website: “I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and take my responsibility as a custodian of our great Club very seriously.”

Sharp played 447 times for the club between 1980 and 1991. He will keep his role as Everton’s first Players’ Life President.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright added: “We were determined to have someone join us with not only great knowledge of Everton but also extensive football insight and experience.

“Someone who could support and challenge. And in Sharpy’s case we’ve got this in abundance.”

Sharp is the club’s second-highest goal-scorer after Dixie Dean. He won two league titles, an FA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in the 1980s.

The former player added: “This club is in my blood. I have enjoyed many great days as a Blue – and joining the board and being able to play a part in shaping Everton’s future is one of the greatest honours of all.”

Everton target enlists transfer help

Sharp will have a role to play in all of Everton’s footballing decisions, with the January transfer window now in full swing.

Sampdoria centre-back Omar Colley is one of their target according to reports in Italy.

The 29-year-old supposedly wants to leave his Serie A employers.

What’s more, he has reportedly changed his agent in a bid to engineer a move away from Sampdoria. Leeds also reportedly showing interest.