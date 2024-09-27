Graham Potter has declared he is ready to return to football management after almost 18 months out of the game, amid links with the Everton job.

The English coach was sacked by Chelsea after less than seven months in charge as the club won only 12 matches during his tenure and endured 11 losses.

Potter remains a well-respected figure in the game thanks to his previous success with Brighton and has held talks with Ajax recently, along with other clubs. He ultimately turned down the Dutch giants as he didn’t feel it was the right opportunity for him. He’s also been heavily linked with the England job since Gareth Southgate stood down.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Potter shed light on his difficult time at Chelsea and explained why he felt things didn’t go as planned.

“I take responsibility for the results. I’ve never said I’ve ever been perfect and you live and you learn, and you are grateful for the opportunity and grateful for the experience you had there.

“It’s a bit like a grieving process in a way, it gets better with time. You have to try not to beat yourself up, but you can’t blame everything on somebody else. You’ve got to find the right balance.

“It’s not nice because of the high-profile nature of it. There’s a humiliation that it doesn’t go well. I was sacked after seven months of a five-year contract after being taken from Brighton, so there’s all that on a human level you have to deal with.”

Graham Potter: ‘I’m ready to return’

On his tough start to life at Chelsea, Potter said: “The first six months were tough because I worked really, really hard to get that type of opportunity. I don’t think it was the only opportunity I was going to get because I left Brighton in a really, really good place.

“So it was about choosing the right opportunity. And I didn’t choose the wrong one, it just didn’t work out.

“I don’t have any regrets over doing it but, at the same time, when anybody loses their job, there’s an element of frustration, anger and maybe bitterness at some point.”

Potter also insisted that he is ready to dive into a new role once the correct opportunity comes his way. Recent reports have claimed that he would be interested in taking the Everton job.

“I’ve felt ready to return for a little while,” Potter added. “It still has to be the right thing, but I’m excited for it. I’m excited to hear what the opportunities are and I’ll take each one and judge it on its merits.”

Everton consider Potter, Sarri appointments – sources

Everton boss Sean Dyche is currently under pressure following the Toffees dismal start to the season that has seen them pick up just one point from five Premier League matches.

Everton are in the process of being taken over by The Friedkin Group, who also own Roma, and they are planning a full operational review of the club once it’s completed.

We understand that a change of manager is something TFG will consider if results do not improve in the coming months and Potter is one of the names that has been discussed.

Another former Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, has held preliminary talks with TFG about taking the job. He has already put plans in place to bring some of his former backroom staff to Goodison Park.

Everton’s position for now is that Dyche has their full backing and they believe he can turn things around. But ultimately, football is a results business and that could change.

The Toffees face Crystal Palace at home on Saturday in what could prove to be a big game for Dyche’s future at the club.

