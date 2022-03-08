Uncle Harry puts the boot in with worrying message for Frank Lampard at Everton

Harry Redknapp has warned his nephew Frank Lampard that he has a ‘massive job on his hands’ after watching a ‘very average’ Everton side thumped by Tottenham on Monday night.

The Toffees suffered a humbling defeat in north London, with Antonio Conte’s men 3-0 up at the break and eventually winning 5-0 to leave Lampard’s men sitting in a precarious position in the Premier League table.

Everton are currently just a point above the drop zone and face the prospect of becoming the first team from Goodison to be relegated from the Premier League.

Lampard was appointed as the club’s new manager after the sacking of Rafa Benitez in January. And Redknapp, who is the former Chelsea manager’s uncle, has big concerns for his relative.

He told talkSPORT: “They are just a very poor group of players. I watched it on TV and Jamie Carragher said it was a Championship back four.

“If you go through, man-for-man, it’s a poor outfit. They’ve recruited badly, got no legs in midfield, the little boy Allan can’t run and get around the pitch.

“It’s only the young lad [Anthony Gordon] who showed any life and played with some energy. They really are a poor outfit.

“You look at their managers, they’ve had Champions League winning managers. Ancelotti couldn’t get a tune out of the club, Rafa Benitez the same.

“They’ve gone through good managers. The recruitment has just been shocking at the club.

“They are average players, average characters. Frank has his work cut out. If he keeps them up then he’s done very well because they are in desperate trouble.

Poor recruitment has cost Everton

“It’s not just suddenly happened, it’s happened all year. It’s what one win in 14 now.

“As I said, they’ve had Champions League winning managers who have gone there and couldn’t get anything out of them.

“It’s down to recruitment. I don’t care who you think you are, you could put Pep [Guardiola] in there and he’s not suddenly going to turn that group around.

“They aren’t good enough and have a very average group of players. Lampard has got a massive job on his hands.

“The eight games at home in the last 13 is the big thing. They’ve got great fans and hopefully will give them a lift.

“They’ve got Wolves and Newcastle, they will need that crowd behind them even if things aren’t going well. Hopefully at the end of the season they can rebuild.”

The Toffees are back in action this weekend when they host Wolves in search of a crucial three points.

