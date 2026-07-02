Everton complete Hayden Hackney transfer coup – sublime strike on Man City lined up next

Everton have signed midfielder Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough for a fee of at least £16.5m, which could end up rising to £24m, while a swoop for a Manchester City defender could be next.

The 24-year-old former England Under-21 international had one year left on his contract with Boro and leaves the club he joined at Under-10 level after they missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season.

Hackney, who was named 2025-26 Championship Player of the Season, helped Middlesbrough reach the play-off final in May, only for Kim Hellberg’s side to lose 1-0 to Hull City at Wembley.

“I’m delighted to be here,” said Hackney, who has signed a five-year deal at Everton.

“As soon as I spoke to the manager [David Moyes], as soon as I knew Everton were interested, to be honest, it was always going to be Everton.

“It’s such a big club, with the new stadium and the direction it’s going in. I just wanted to be part of that.”

Hackney made 154 appearances for Boro, scoring 16 goals and laying on 17 assists and was also a target for the likes of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and, to a lesser extent, Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on the transfer, Toffees boss David Moyes added: “Hayden is a promising young player who we’ve been tracking for some time, and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“We’ve had a track record over the years of identifying players in the Championship who have gone on to do really well for us and been good investments. We hope that will be the case with Hayden, too.

“He’s an England Under-21 international who will provide greater competition in midfield, which is something I wanted going into the new season.”

Hackney, meanwhile, revealed that Moyes’ willingness to take a chance on players from lower levels was a big factor behind his decision.

He added: “The manager’s track record of bringing players from the Championship to the Premier League was a massive part of my decision. Hopefully I can be the next one to do it successfully for Everton.

“It feels like a good fit for me, for sure. I think it’s a given that you work hard, you run, you make tackles. I’ll be doing that.

“I think fans can expect a bit of everything from me – attacking and defensively. I think I can carry the ball well, arrive late in the box, and hopefully score some goals.”

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Everton in the mix for Man City defensive star

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources can reveal that Everton are among several Premier League clubs showing interest in Manchester City’s Rico Lewis, with the Etihad Stadium outfit poised to sanction a summer sale at the right price.

The 21-year-old struggled for minutes under Pep Guardiola during the 2025/26 campaign, starting just three Premier League games as midfielder Matheus Nunes has established himself in the right-back role.

Lewis actually signed a new long-term contract at City last year, but limited game time has now left him seriously weighing up a move that would guarantee regular football.

Everton’s search for a new right-back is no secret after club legend Seamus Coleman’s exit this summer, and Lewis’ versatility and ability to play in central midfield makes him a prime target.

Nottingham Forest have already had an offer turned down for the player, with City currently valuing Lewis at £35m amind interest from other clubs too.

Indeed, we can reveal that Newcastle, Sunderland, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Brighton are also in the mix for Lewis in what will be a tough race to win.

While City, under new boss Emzo Maresca, are not actively pushing Lewis out the door, they are willing to discuss a deal at the right price.

Meanwhile, Everton are increasingly confident of securing a permanent deal for a Chelsea attacker too, as the club’s transfer business ramps up.

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