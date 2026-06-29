Everton are closing in on a deal for Hayden Hackney

Everton have struck a deal with Middlesbrough to sign top midfield target Hayden Hackney, with his arrival on Merseyside set to be finalised in the near future, TEAMtalk can confirm.

We revealed back in April that Everton had emerged as leading contenders to sign Hackney, viewing him as a key target to bolster their midfield.

The Toffees have since pushed hard to win the race for the talented 23-year-old, who played a leading role in Boro qualifying for the Championship play-offs and narrowly missing out on promotion.

Everton had seen offers worth £12million and £15million rejected by Boro. As previously reported, the second-tier side have been holding out for a package worth £25million.

Everton have now presented an offer that Boro have deemed acceptable.

A versatile, high-energy midfielder, Hackney notched six goals and eight assists in 41 league appearances for Boro last term, and was named the Championship’s Player of the Season.

The fact that Hackney has just one year remaining on his contract with Boro put multiple clubs on alert.

Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and even Middlesbrough’s North-East rivals Sunderland explored his situation in recent months.

But barring any dramatic twists, Everton are set to win the race for one of England’s most promising playmakers.

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Everton to pay initial £16.5m for Hackney deal

Hackney decided on Everton as his ideal next destination weeks ago, as he feels the club will give him the perfect platform to continue his exciting development at a higher level.

The message from sources has varied in regards to the fee.

Those close to Everton suggest an initial fee of around £16.5million, while sources with connections to Boro say the deal will amount to £25million.

It’s likely that with add-ons included the total package of the deal will amount to closer to £25million. The specifics of those add-ons, and how achievable they are, are unclear at this stage.

It’s normal to see those on opposing sides of a deal briefing on different fees. In this case, a lower fee reflects better on Everton, and a higher one looks like good business for Boro.

TEAMtalk also understands that Hackney has been delighted by how Everton have conducted themselves in negotiations.

Hackney is now expected to travel to Merseyside to undergo a medical in the near future. His arrival at Everton could be officially confirmed within the week.

Midfield shake-up beckons at Everton

Everton’s pursuit of Hackney has also taken on increased importance due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of several of their midfielders.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Argentinian giants River Plate have held talks over a move for Charly Alcaraz, and it remains possible that the attacking midfielder leaves the Toffees permanently this summer.

Everton are also willing to listen to offers for Tim Iroegbunam – an important squad player but not a consistent starter – and Hull City are showing interest.

Perhaps most significantly, Idrissa Gana Gueye’s contract with Everton expires tomorrow, and no agreement over an extension has been reached.

Everton may still attempt to negotiate a new deal for the 36-year-old one his deal has expired, but his future will only be resolved after his World Cup campaign with Senegal.

Finally, Everton are still weighing up whether to sanction another loan move for 19-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong – one of the club’s most exciting young talents.

Interestingly, Middlesbrough are one of the Championship sides keeping tabs on Armstrong’s situation, as TEAMtalk previously revealed.

Should more than one of those players leave Everton, it’s possible they bring in another new midfielder, as well as Hackney.

Securing a deal for Hackney is a positive first step in the window, but there is still a lot more work for the Toffees to do.

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