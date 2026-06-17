Everton remain determined to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney this summer, but TEAMtalk understands the two clubs are still some distance apart in negotiations, and no agreement is currently close.

The Toffees have emerged as the club showing the strongest interest in the former England Under-21 international and have already seen approaches rebuffed as they attempt to prise him away from the Riverside Stadium.

TEAMtalk revealed back in April that Everton had emerged as leading contenders to sign Hackney, viewing him as a key target to bolster their midfield. Everton have since seen offers worth £12million and £15million rebuffed by Boro, who are holding out for a package totalling around £25million.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Hackney, 23, is expected to leave his hometown club this summer after Boro failed to secure promotion to the Premier League.

As a result, enquiries have flooded in for one of the Championship’s most highly-rated midfielders – and he won the division’s Player of the Season Award this season.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and even Middlesbrough’s North East rivals Sunderland have all explored the player’s situation in recent months, while a host of other Premier League clubs continue to monitor developments.

However, Everton are the only club to have significantly advanced their interest.

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Everton ‘most advanced’ club in Hackney race

Everton view Hackney as an ideal addition to their midfield rebuild and remain convinced they can eventually reach an agreement.

Idrissa Gana Gueye’s future remains in doubt, with his contract expiring at the end of the month, and the Senegalese international will need replacing if he departs.

TEAMtalk has also revealed that River Plate have held talks to sign Everton attacking midfielder Charly Alcaraz – so Hackney could be brought in to replace him, too.

One reason for Everton’s confidence is a belief that the player is keen on a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium and views the project under the club’s new ownership structure as an attractive next step in his career.

Despite that optimism, Middlesbrough are proving difficult negotiators.

TEAMtalk understands Boro would like any package for Hackney to reach at least £25million overall, a figure Everton have yet to meet.

That valuation is complicated somewhat by the player’s contract situation.

Hackney has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, a factor many rival clubs believe should reduce Middlesbrough’s asking price.

Nevertheless, sources indicate Boro remain determined to maximise the value of one of their most prized assets and are under no pressure to accept a cut-price offer.

Boro admirers of Everton starlet Harrison Armstrong

Everton could yet have an interesting card to play.

TEAMtalk understands Boro are admirers of Harrison Armstrong.

The Toffees midfielder has been discussed internally as a player Boro would welcome, potentially as part of a wider arrangement.

However, Everton themselves rate Armstrong extremely highly and are reluctant to allow the youngster to leave permanently, meaning any proposal involving him would require careful consideration.

Sources close to the Merseyside club indicate that the talented 18-year-old could be loaned out again following his successful stint with Preston North End – but a sale is not something they are considering currently, despite Boro’s interest.

While Everton continue to lead the chase for Hackney, competition remains.

Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Fulham are all understood to be keeping a close watch on the situation and would be prepared to act if negotiations stall or Middlesbrough soften their stance.

Man Utd and Tottenham also retain an interest, although neither club has moved beyond initial enquiries at this stage.

For now, Everton remain at the front of the queue.

But with Boro standing firm on their valuation and several Premier League rivals waiting in the wings, TEAMtalk understands there is still significant work to do before Hackney’s future is resolved.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey.

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