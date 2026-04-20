Everton have emerged as leading contenders to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney this summer, with the Toffees’ recruitment team huge admirers of the 23-year-old, TEAMtalk understands.

The Toffees are set for an ambitious summer as they look to build on a campaign that has seen them emerge as contenders for European qualification.

Despite their painful defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, Everton sit 10th in the Premier League, just one point behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

Everton are looking to add quality options to their squad and have been tracking Hackney’s progress for a long time. We first revealed the Toffees’ interest in December last year, and it still remains strong.

This season, Hackney has played a crucial role in Boro’s push for promotion. The defensive midfielder has made 38 league appearances this term, notching five goals and eight assists in the process,

His consistently good performances, which have seen him handed the Championship Player of the Season Award, have put a number of clubs on alert.

Boro, understandably, are keen to keep hold of Hackney. However, with his contract only valid until 2027, this summer could prove to be their last chance to recoup a good fee for their academy graduate.

The Riversiders would be in a stronger position to offer him an extension should they get promoted, but that is far from guaranteed.

We asked our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, to provide the latest on Hackney’s situation.

“The newly crowned Championship Player of the Year has enjoyed a brilliant campaign and those watching acknowledge the step he has taken that step,” Bailey exclusively told us.

“More than half the Premier League are following Hackney.

“Everton are one of those who have been watching in recent weeks. A lot of midfielders are due to move this summer and Hackney will likely be part of that.”

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Everton plotting move for standout Middlesbrough star

Everton are looking to add depth all over the pitch and despite having options in midfield, Hackney is viewed as a potentially exciting addition for the present and future.

He could be brought in to compete with the likes of James Garner and Idrissa Gana Gueye, with the latter still a vital cog in David Moyes’ squad, but past his prime at the age of 36.

Gueye’s contract expires at the end of the season, but we understand Everton are likely to trigger their one-year extension clause in his deal.

Everton also have the likes of Merlin Rohl, who is joining permanently as per the conditional obligation to buy in his loan from Freiburg, Tim Iroegbunam, a valuable squad player, and 19-year-old Harrison Armstrong – one of the club’s most exciting prospects – as options in the middle of the park.

But should Everton qualify for Europe, they want multiple options in every position, and Hackney has the quality potentially to force his way into Moyes’ starting XI.

Should Boro miss out on promotion, the battle for Hackney is expected to be fierce, and Everton will be at the front of the queue to sign him.

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