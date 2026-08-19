Hector Fort and Daniel Munoz have been considered by Everton

Everton’s search for a new right-back looks set to drag beyond the start of the Premier League season, and they’ve reportedly received a blow in their pursuit of Barcelona star Hector Fort.

The Toffees’ CEO Angus Kinnear told BBC Radio Merseyside reporter Giulia Bould on Tuesday that while he understands fans’ frustrations at the delay, it is important for the club to wait for ‘the number one right-back we wanted’.

Right-back, by Kinnear’s own admission, is a priority position for David Moyes this summer and a host of names have been linked with a switch to the Blue half of Merseyside.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that 20-year-old Barcelona star Fort is one player Everton have looked at.

We understand he has been given the green light to find a new club after spending last season on loan at Elche, with Barcelona now open to a permanent departure.

Everton have shown interest in signing him, while Inter Milan are also keen on the defender, though it remains unclear whether they will go for him after signing Djed Spence.

Liverpool have also tracked Fort previously, but after signing Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, he is not a priority for them.

However, according to journalist Mateo Moretto, as cited by Sport Witness, LaLiga side Real Sociedad have joined the race for Fort, who is valued at around €10million (£8.6m / $11.6m).

Sociedad, along with former side Elche have both made approaches for Fort, with a ‘decision set for this week.’ Everton will therefore have to move quickly if they want to sign Fort.

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Three more Everton right-back targets confirmed

TEAMtalk understands that while Everton are admirers of Fort, he is not their top right-back target.

The club decided earlier in the summer that Strasbourg’s Guela Doue ranked high on their shortlist, though there have been concerns that his price tag could prove too high.

Kinnear’s comments Everton will wait for their ‘number one’ right-back target could give fans hope that a move for Doue isn’t dead, though.

West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also been considered, but Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign him.

One intriguing alternative for Everton is Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz, who enjoyed a fine 2025/26, contributing four goals and three assists in the Premier League.

As previously reported, Crystal Palace are willing to listen to offers of around £25million for the Colombian international. Sources have since reiterated that he remains a player of interest to Everton.

Fulham star Timothy Castagne is another player on the Toffees’ radar.

The fact that the 30-year-old can play as a right-back or left-back is appealing to Everton, with left-back being another position they are keen to strengthen in.

Fulham are reluctant to sanction Castagne’s exit but if they sign Atalanta’s Raoul Bellanova – another player who has been considered by Everton previously – they may be more open to a deal.

Sources are confident that Everton will get a right-back through the door before the window slams shut, but frustratingly, supporters may have to wait a little longer to find out who that will be.