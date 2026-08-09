Hector Fort has been told he can leave Barcelona this summer, with Everton and Fulham among the clubs keen to take advantage of the situation, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 20-year-old defender has been given the green light to find a new club after spending last season on loan at Elche, with Barcelona now open to a permanent departure.

We understand Everton and Fulham are both keen on Fort and would prefer to sign him permanently, while Inter Milan are also interested in the versatile defender.

Liverpool have also shown an interest in Fort, with the Anfield club long-term admirers of the youngster. However, the Reds have just agreed a loan deal for Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, and it remains to be seen whether they would look to pursue Fort as well.

Racing Santander have also made an approach and are offering a straight loan, but Barcelona’s preference at this stage is to secure a permanent sale and generate a fee for the academy product.

Fort’s versatility is one of the reasons he has attracted such strong interest. He can operate at right-back and in other defensive positions, and clubs believe regular first-team football can help him fulfil the potential he has shown during his development at Barcelona.

Barcelona are open to either a loan or permanent transfer, but TEAMtalk understands the Catalan giants would much rather sell Fort this summer.

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Everton, Fulham target Barca star; Liverpool also keen

That puts Everton and Fulham in an interesting position, with both clubs keen on a permanent deal and now aware that Fort has been told he can move on.

Inter remain in the picture, while Racing’s loan proposal provides Barcelona with another option if they cannot agree a permanent transfer.

Liverpool’s interest adds another layer to the situation, particularly given their longstanding admiration for Fort, although the recent arrival of Araujo means they will have to decide whether there is room in their plans for another Barcelona defender.

For now, Everton and Fulham remain keen, Inter are monitoring the situation and Racing are pushing their loan proposal, while Barcelona wait to see which club is prepared to provide the permanent solution they currently favour.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported how a new right-back is a top priority for Everton this summer.

They are continuing talks to bring in Alistair Johnston from Celtic, but two new additions in the position cannot be ruled out.

Two new faces could mean that Nathan Patterson is allowed to leave, with the Scottish international open to taking on a new challenge.

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