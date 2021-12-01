Ian Rush has told Everton fans to ‘look long term’ when considering whether Rafa Benitez should be sacked as manager.

The Spaniard is coming under increasing pressure amid Everton’s poor run of form. Sunday’s narrow defeat to Brentford saw their winless run stretch to seven games in the Premier League.

Reports suggest the Everton board are looking at potential replacements, with Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand an early frontrunner.

Benitez could be given just one more game, Wednesday’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool, to save his job.

The 61-year-old has plenty of history with the Toffees’ rivals, having taken them to the Champions League title back in 2005.

When asked about Benitez, Rush said (via Daily Mail): “If Liverpool win and win well, Rafa will no doubt feel a bit of heat from the Toffees support and the press, but that’s football and he’ll be ready for that.

“We’ve seen it recently with Steve Bruce and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing their jobs – it’s a ruthless industry. But Rafa is fully aware of what he’s got himself in to.

“There’s already pressure because they haven’t won in seven league games. That run will be even harder to stomach if they lose to their local rivals on Wednesday.

“But I think people should be looking at the long term rather than the short term and I have no doubts Rafa will turn things around at Everton whatever happens in the derby.

“The Liverpool game is a big chance to make an impression, but if they don’t get a result there are other big games coming up and they’ll surely start winning.”

Rush labels Benitez ‘brave’ for Everton switch

Benitez raised eyebrows when he moved to Goodison Park in the summer. His arrival was slammed by some Everton supporters, who pointed to his ‘small club’ jibe in February 2007.

On the switch, Rush said: “When Rafa went to Everton I have to say I was a bit surprised, but I think he just wanted to get back into [Premier League] football and the Everton job came up.

“Rafa lives in the area, so it made a lot of sense in some ways, but it was a brave decision by him.

“He knows the people of Liverpool, he loves the city and is very connected with the locals. I think that’s part of what attracted him to Everton. He’s desperate to succeed and give their supporters something to shout about.

“He has confidence in his own ability and so do I. It’s a good appointment and I think it will work out given time.”

