Everton are considering reigniting their interest in Chelsea star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer, while Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer, among others, is on the Toffees’ shortlist.

Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, will back David Moyes in the transfer window. With 13 first-team players (including loanees) set to be out of contract, the squad could look very different next season.

The Toffees hierarchy are set to hold talks with the players they want to keep over the next couple of weeks.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is one of the Everton players on an expiring contract. He has played regularly under Moyes, generally playing as an attacking midfielder, but it’s still unclear whether the 32-year-old will be offered an extension.

The Friedkin Group are keen to bring down the average age of the squad and with Doucoure one of Everton’s highest earners, it’s possible that he could leave. With this in mind, Everton are scouring the market for players who can play in the No. 10 position. They have already signed Charly Alcaraz on loan from Flamengo who has done well for the Toffees, but even if he is signed permanently, Moyes is thought to want more options in the position.

Everton showed interest in Dewsbury-Hall in the January window. They made an approach to Chelsea to ask about cancelling Armando Broja’s loan with them, who was injured at the time, and taking Dewsbury-Hall instead. Chelsea said no as they believed it could diminish Broja’s value.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton have kept tabs on Dewsbury-Hall and are considering a new approach this summer, when Chelsea could be open to a sale.

Everton tracking TWO Championship midfielders

Sources state that Dewsbury-Hall is valued at Chelsea and has a good relationship with Enzo Maresca, but given his lack of consistent playing time, he could pursue an exit as he looks to break into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Everton are interested but they are not alone, with West Ham and Brighton also admirers of the 26-year-old. His versatility, in that he can play as a 10, eight or even a six appeals to the Premier League trio.

However, Chelsea won’t sell him on the cheap and will likely demand at least £30m for his signature – whether Everton are willing to spend that much remains to be seen.

Also on Everton’s shorlist is Sheffield United‘s Gustavo Hamer, who has scored nine goals and made seven assists in 40 Championship appearances this season.

Hamer is on Everton’s radar with Sunderland captain Dan Neil, as TEAMtalk revealed on March 27.

However, signing Hamer and Neil will be more difficult if either Sheff Utd or Sunderland are promoted via the Championship play-offs, so it could be that we see Everton focus on the player whose side fails to win promotion.

Dewsbury-Hall, Hamer and Neil are three midfielders to keep an eye on for Everton.

Everton also keen on Leicester star with tempting release clause

Another name to watch is Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who has a £9m relegation release clause. It is conceivable Everton add a holding midfielder and a more attack-minded one.

Everton, Fulham and Crystal Palace are three clubs interested in Ndidi, who also has Saudi suitors.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that despite links, Everton have not reached out to West Ham to enquire about a move for Tomas Soucek, despite Moyes being a big fan of his former player. The 30-year-old’s age may well count against him, as Everton look to lower the average squad age.

Young Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra is also not being pursued at present, despite outgoing sporting director Kevin Thelwell considering him in January, before Moyes’ reappointment as Toffees manager.

The expectation is that Moyes will ask for players with experience in English football this summer, although the Everton boss won’t have any veto in a new collaborative recruitment model.

