Everton could be on the verge of a major midfield reshuffle as they prepare for life without Idrissa Gana Gueye, whose contract with the Toffees has now expired, making him officially a free agent.

Everton are set to complete their first major signing of the summer, with Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney to undergo the first part of his medical on Wednesday after an initial £16.5million deal was struck to bring him to Merseyside.

However, Gueye’s exit will likely see Everton look to bring in a second new midfielder, unless they can convince him to stay.

The 36-year-old has been one of Everton’s most consistent performers in two spells at the club, initially from 2016 to 2019, before he joined Paris Saint-Germain, before rejoining in the summer of 2022.

There was irony in the fact that Everton never really replaced the defensive midfielder when he first left the club seven years ago, and now the club could be tasked with doing so again.

Everton had an option to extend Gueye’s contract by a further 12 months, but that clause could only be triggered if he made a certain number of Premier League starts, and he didn’t pass the threshold.

The Toffees have been keen to keep Gueye for another season, but so far have failed to agree on an extension.

Gueye has remained a crucial player for Everton and still made 25 Premier League appearances in 2025/26, starting all of those matches. He did miss a chunk of the campaign due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

With the experienced midfielder now away on international duty again with Senegal for the World Cup, it’s possible Everton could re-open talks with Gueye over a new deal once his tournament is over.

Failing that, Everton will almost certainly look to sign a new defensive midfielder.

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Everton could sign another top Senegal star

TEAMtalk can confirm that Gueye’s Senegal teammate, Pape Gueye, is one of the options under consideration by Everton.

The 27-year-old signed for Villarreal from Marseille in the summer of 2024, and has established himself as one of the LaLiga side’s key players.

Gueye, who is effective in defensive midfield and a more box-to-box role, made 39 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal in the 2025/26 season, notching five goals and two assists in the process.

His performances earned him a spot in Senegal’s World Cup squad and he has impressed for his country, particularly in a 5-0 group stage victory over Iraq, in which he scored two goals and provided an assist.

Gueye’s showings in North America have only increased the interest in his signature.

Everton’s reported interest in Gueye is genuine, but they are far from alone. TEAMtalk sources confirm that Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, Brighton and Sunderland are also keeping tabs on his situation.

The Toffees must therefore move quickly if they are to win the race for the Villarreal star.

However, the fact Everton they have a good relationship with Villarreal, having signed Thierno Barry from the LaLiga side last summer, could give them an advantage.

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Serie A midfield boss also on Everton’s radar

TEAMtalk sources have also confirmed that Parma defensive midfielder Mandela Keita is another player of interest to Everton.

The 24-year-old, who joined Parma from Royal Antwerp in 2024, is one of the Italian club’s most important stars, having made 40 appearances across all competitions in 2025/26.

His solid displays in the middle of the park have put Everton on alert.

Sky Sport Italia reported on Tuesday that the Toffees have opened talks with both Parma and Keita’s representatives over a potential summer transfer.

Keita is said to be valued at €20million (£17.2m / $22.8m), but a summer transfer is likely to cost more.

TEAMtalk sources indicate that while Everton are keen on Keita, nothing is advanced or imminent yet. Other Premier League clubs are also interested.

With Gueye’s future up in the air, fellow Senegal star Pape Gueye and Keita are two players to keep a very close eye on.

In the meantime, Everton look set to officially announce the signing of Hackney imminently, and the permanent signing of Chelsea star Tyrique George could be finalised this week, too.

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