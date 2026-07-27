Everton are facing a major battle to keep hold of Iliman Ndiaye after Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal launched a move for the Senegal international, with the approach also putting the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd on alert, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to us that Al-Hilal have identified Ndiaye as one of their priority attacking targets as they continue to strengthen their squad following the capture of Crysencio Summerville.

Despite already adding the former West Ham winger, the Saudi giants remain determined to recruit another high-profile wide forward and have now turned their attention to the Everton star.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that both Manchester United and Liverpool had been monitoring Ndiaye’s situation, and sources have confirmed that interest has not diminished.

Everton remain in a relatively strong negotiating position, however.

The 25-year-old still has three years remaining on his contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the Toffees are under no pressure to sell.

Indeed, we understand the club are prepared to open talks over an improved long-term contract as they look to secure Ndiaye’s future and reward him for his importance to David Moyes’ plans.

However, Al-Hilal’s approach has ensured Ndiaye’s situation is once again attracting significant attention across Europe.

We understand Mohamed Salah remains Al-Hilal’s primary target, but the Egyptian is continuing to weigh up all of the options available to him regarding his future.

And, with no certainty that Salah will make the move to the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal have accelerated work on alternative attacking targets, with Ndiaye emerging as one of the leading names on their shortlist alongside recent signing Crysencio Summerville.

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto is also on Al-Hilal’s radar, TEAMtalk understands. The Portugal international has been linked with Liverpool in recent days, but sources say the Saudi Pro League outfit are also monitoring his situation closely as they assess a number of high-profile alternatives should Salah decide against a move.

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Liverpool, Man Utd still have eyes on Ndiaye

Liverpool remain firmly in the market for attacking reinforcements and we understand Ndiaye continues to have strong backing from members of the club’s recruitment department.

The Reds are searching for another option on the right side of their attack should they be unable to land their top target Bradley Barcola and believe Ndiaye’s creativity and Premier League experience make him an attractive option as they continue assessing the market.

Manchester United are also keeping close tabs on developments.

The Old Trafford club are searching for what sources describe as a “versatile forward” capable of operating across the frontline, and Ndiaye remains one of the names under serious consideration.

Sources indicate United are also admirers of his Senegal team-mate Ismaila Sarr, with both players viewed as fitting the profile the club are targeting.

For now, Everton remain determined to keep Ndiaye and view him as a cornerstone of David Moyes’ rebuilding project.

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