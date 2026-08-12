Everton are confident Iliman Ndiaye will not push to leave the club this summer after making it clear to the Senegal international and his suitors that they have no plans to sell him, TEAMtalk can confirm.

We understand intermediaries who have been carrying out due diligence on a potential exit from the Hill-Dickinson Stadium have been warned that Everton would demand in excess of £100million for Ndiaye.

That stance reflects the strength of Everton’s position.

Ndiaye still has three years remaining on his current contract, and the club have already offered him a substantial pay rise to extend those terms, although he has turned down a number of proposals so far this year. His camp are keen for a release clause to be included in any extension, too.

The 25-year-old has also rejected a huge opportunity to move to the Saudi Pro League. We can confirm that Al-Hilal made an approach in the last week and were prepared to make a major offer, but only if Ndiaye agreed to the move.

Ndiaye made it clear that he does not want to move to the Middle East at this stage of his career.

That decision has further strengthened Everton’s belief that the forward is not actively seeking an exit, despite the uncertainty over his contract situation.

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Everton standing firm amid growing Ndiaye interest

The interest from the Premier League in Ndiaye, however, is real. TEAMtalk has already revealed that Manchester United and Liverpool are both admirers, while Arsenal retain a long-standing interest.

We can now also confirm that Manchester City have made recent enquiries about Ndiaye as they continue to assess attacking options.

Everton remain adamant that they want to keep their star man and believe they have little reason to consider a sale unless a huge offer arrives.

Their approach is to keep strengthening around Ndiaye rather than preparing for his departure, with Brennan Johnson already arriving from Crystal Palace in the swap deal involving Dwight McNeil.

The Toffees are also confident of bringing Jack Grealish back to the club from Manchester City and continue to work on expanding David Moyes’ attacking options.

The message from Everton remains clear: Ndiaye is not for sale this summer, and while interest from England and Saudi Arabia has tested that stance, the club expect the Senegal star to remain on Merseyside.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

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