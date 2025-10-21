Everton star Iliman Ndiaye’s sensational form this season is attracting interest, and TEAMtalk can reveal that clubs from the Premier League and across Europe have shortlisted him as a top transfer target.

The 25-year-old Senegalese international, known for his blistering pace, technical flair, and goalscoring instincts, is drawing significant attention.

Reliable sources have confirmed that Italian heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan, along with Spanish powerhouse Atletico Madrid, are among those keenly monitoring his progress at Goodison Park.

Ndiaye’s journey to Everton has been nothing short of meteoric. After impressing in the Championship with Sheffield United, where he netted 14 goals in the 2022-23 promotion campaign, he joined boyhood club Marseille.

After failing to make the expected impact in France, Ndiaye made the switch to Everton in a £15 million deal in the summer of 2024, in what has proven to be fantastic business.

Under the steady guidance of manager David Moyes – who returned to the club in January to stabilise the ship – Ndiaye has flourished. His contributions have been pivotal in Everton’s improved form this term.

With three goals and an assist already under his belt this term 2025, he’s not just a squad player; he’s a talisman. But the interest isn’t limited to the continent…

READ MORE 🔵 Huge midfielder deal NEXT after Everton tie down Jordan Pickford on bumper contract

Tottenham, Newcastle keeping tabs on Everton ace

Major Premier League rivals are also circling, with whispers of potential bids for Ndiaye surfacing as the January transfer window approaches.

Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are eyeing him to bolster their ranks, seeing Ndiaye as a versatile asset who can operate as a No.10 or on the wings.

His ability to unlock defences with incisive passes and dribbles has made him indispensable, but it also puts Everton in a precarious position.

Prizing Ndiaye away won’t be straightforward. Everton, buoyed by their resurgence under Moyes, are determined to retain their star assets and push for European qualification. The club has weathered financial storms in recent years, and selling a key player mid-season could disrupt their momentum.

TEAMtalk sources indicate that any suitor would need to table an offer north of £60m to even start negotiations – a price reflecting his contract until 2028 and his growing importance.

Moyes, ever the pragmatist, has publicly emphasised building a core group. “We’re not in the business of letting go our best,” he remarked after a recent victory.

For Ndiaye, the allure of Champions League football with Juventus or Atletico could tempt, but loyalty to the club that gave him his big break might prevail.

As the winter window looms, the football world watches. Will Ndiaye stay and cement his legacy at Everton, or will a blockbuster move materialise? One thing’s certain: his stock is soaring, and the Toffees face a tough battle to keep him.

DON’T MISS 👉 Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date as Sean Dyche takes Nottingham Forest job