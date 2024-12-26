Everton have joined the race for Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze and could capitalise on the French club’s dire financial situation to secure a January deal, per reports.

Seven-time French champions Lyon have been provisionally relegated from Ligue 1 and handed a transfer (signings) ban because of ‘financial mismanagement.’

Lyon can avoid punishment but must raise money to meet a required threshold, and the simplest way to do that is to sell players. Everton have already done business with the club this season, having signed Orel Mangala on a season-long loan.

Interestingly, Everton came close to being taken over by Lyon owner John Textor, before The Friedkin Group agreed a deal to purchase the Merseyside club.

Now, according to Foot Mercato, Everton are poised to rival Galatasaray and Bayer Leverkusen for Mikautadze in January. The 24-year-old generally plays as a striker but can also play as a left-winger. Everton and Leverkusen are said to have ‘made contact’ with the attacker’s agents.

There is uncertainty regarding two Everton strikers at the moment. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of contract next summer and is generating interest from Premier League clubs and abroad, while Beto has been heavily linked with a return to Italy.

Mikautadze could therefore be brought in as a replacement for one of the duo but even though Lyon are in a financial crisis right now, he won’t be a cheap January signing.

Everton consider swoop for Lyon star

Fabrizio Romano reported on Christmas Day that Galatasaray have already submitted one offer for Mikautadze.

“Olympique Lyon have received an initial bid from Galatasaray for Georges Mikautadze,” Romano posted on X.

“The proposal worth around €17million (£14m / $17.7m) plus add-ons is still not enough to convince OL to let Mikautadze leave.”

Everton would therefore have to offer more than £14million to have any chance of securing a deal for Mikautadze this winter.

The Toffees’ new owners, TFG, are keen to back the club with new signings in January and have money to spend. However, Everton are still close in regards to another potential breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), so may have to sell players before making any more additions.

As mentioned, Beto has been heavily linked with potential moves away from Everton. Calvert-Lewin and Chelsea loanee Armando Broja are ahead of Beto in the pecking order, now that the latter has recovered from his injury woes.

Roma, who are also owned by TFG, are reportedly interested in Beto, so he looks the most likely mid-season departure for Everton at this stage.

Mikautadze has scored seven goals in 21 appearances across all competitions for Lyon so far this season.

IN FOCUS Calvert-Lewin and Beto, 23/24 stats for Everton (pre Man City fixture)