The Friedkin Group have secured Premier League approval for their takeover of Everton, with the US-based group set to become owners next week, per reports.

The Toffees have been through a difficult few years under current majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, with over £750million spent and eight different permanent managers in as many years.

Despite the investment Everton have gone from being a side challenging for Europe to becoming serial relegation contenders. Although, they are set to move into a state-of-the-art new stadium next season, which is a major positive.

According to reliable journalist Alan Myers, the Toffees are set to enter an exciting new era under TFG next week, with approval for the takeover now granted by the Premier League.

“The Friedkin group’ have secured approval from the Premier League to become the new owners of Everton,” Myers posted on X.

“The US group has been undergoing the regulatory process since agreeing a deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s [94.1%] shareholding.

“The takeover is now expected to be finalised next week.”

Sean Dyche safe amid Everton takeover breakthrough

We have consistently reported that Everton’s takeover would be completed before Christmas and the Toffees are right on track to meet that deadline.

Attention now turns to how TFG will change things at the Merseyside club. Their top priority is ensuring that they stay in the Premier League, but aren’t planning any major immediate changes.

They intend to undertake a full-scale operational review of the running of the club once they take charge. The manager, Sean Dyche, and director of football, Kevin Thelwell, will both be looked at.

But we understand that TFG have no immediate plans to sack Dyche or Thelwell and will give both a chance to prove themselves under new ownership.

However, sources have informed TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti that recently-sacked Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth and former Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici are being looked at as potential additions to Everton’s executive.

Everton also have eight first-team players who will be out of contract next summer, including striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Negotiating a new deal for him and others is another priority for TFG, although it’s accepted a major squad rebuild will take place after this season.

TFG also own Italian giants Roma, so with Everton as their new sister club one would expect business to be done between the two sides in the coming months.

As reported by TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Gillan, there is a feeling of optimism at Everton that hasn’t been there for a long time. With new pragmatic owners set to take charge and a move to a fantastic new stadium right around the corner, the future looks bright for the Toffees.

