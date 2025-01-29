Everton remain in talks with Chelsea over the termination of Armando Broja’s loan and whether they can reach an agreement will have big consequences for what remains of the Toffees’ transfer window, with a new midfielder and striker wanted by David Moyes.

Moyes has returned to the Merseyside club and has got off to an excellent start, winning two of his first three games in charge, leaving them seven points clear of the bottom three.

Despite Everton beating Brighton 1-0 away from home last weekend the game saw two key Toffees players, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala, pick up injuries.

While we are still awaiting confirmation of the severity of Calvert-Lewin’s hamstring injury, it has been confirmed by The Bobble that Mangala has sustained ‘serious knee ligament damage’, effectively ending the midfielder’s season, and ‘Everton are now in dialogue with parent club Lyon’ to cancel his loan ‘due to the severity of the injury.’

The blows leave Everton without a key midfielder but also with just one fit senior striker – Beto – given that Broja is sidelined until mid-March.

As mentioned, Everton are currently in talks with Chelsea to cancel Broja’s loan, which would allow them to make another domestic loan signing this month.

Chelsea, however, are reluctant to agree to this unless Everton pay a fee and the remainder of his wages for the season. However, sources suggest the London side would be more willing to take Broja back if the Toffees agree to take another player on loan, and three Chelsea players are understood to be on their wish list.

Everton hold concrete interest in three Chelsea players

As reported by The Athletic, Everton are interested in signing Chelsea midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Carney Chukwuemeka on loan. They also like left-back Ben Chilwell, another position Moyes is keen to strengthen.

The report claims that Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is also on Everton’s radar but whether a deal can be agreed this month is unclear.

With Mangala now unavailable we could see Everton pursue a move for Dewsbury-Hall or Chukwuemeka as part of the deal to cancel Broja’s loan, although they would only be able to sign one of the players on loan. West Ham also have long-standing interest in the duo.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs revealed earlier this month that Chelsea are willing to part ways with both players this month and they are ones to watch for Everton until the window closes.

Moyes is understood to be a big admirer of Dewsbury-Hall in particular and enquired about signing him from former club Leicester while he was West Ham manager. It remains to be seen whether a deal can be thrashed out with Chelsea.

Sources have also informed TEAMtalk that Chukwuemeka would be open to joining Everton or West Ham on loan.

Everton need a new striker, but it won’t be easy

Everton are also in the market for a new striker this month, but don’t have long to bring in the right man. As we have previously reported, Moyes is keen to focus on players with Premier League experience and that limits their options.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is one player Everton admire but as reported by TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher, West Ham are in a strong position to sign him, while Bayer Leverkusen have also been heavily linked.

Everton can’t afford to sign Ferguson permanently this month due to his £40m valuation. Brighton are open to loaning him out, but again, this would depend on if the Toffees are able to cancel Broja’s loan. Therefore, they face a major hurdle in their pursuit of the Irish international.

We can also confirm that Everton have sent scouts to watch in-form Rangers striker Hamza Igamane on multiple occasions this season, as have Tottenham, and are big admirers of his.

However, Rangers are very reluctant to sell Igamane mid-season and it would take over £25million to lure him away from Ibrox now, so the 22-year-old is a more viable option for Everton in the summer.

Moyes and Everton sporting director Kevin Thelwell are working in a very difficult market to sign a striker, but it will be interesting to see if they can pull a rabbit out of the hat before the window closes.

Meanwhile, sources have informed TEAMtalk that contrary to some reports, Beto is not trying to force a move away from Everton this month. In all likelihood, the 26-year-old will be starting up front against Leicester City on Saturday.

