Graham Potter has been identified as a concrete manager target for Everton as the future of Sean Dyche hangs in the balance, with his sacking now a real possibility.

Everton have recently been taken over by new owners, The Friedkin Group, and they could be forced to make some big decisions earlier in their tenure than they would’ve liked.

TFG are currently in the process of conducting a 100-day review of the club and have been reluctant to make any major changes until after that process has concluded.

However, their priority is to ensure Everton remain a Premier League club and with them currently just one point outside the relegation zone, they are seriously considering sacking Dyche.

We have consistently reported that Graham Potter would be a managerial target for Everton should Dyche be relieved of his duties. TEAMtalk sources have confirmed again today that Potter is considered a ‘top option’ by the Toffees’ hierarchy.

Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett revealed this morning (Tuesday) that both Everton and West Ham have held talks with Potter, as the Hammers consider sacking Julen Lopetegui – which seems imminent.

Potter has been on Everton’s radar for some time and the feeling among sources is that they have decided to ramp up their pursuit of the coach in an attempt to beat West Ham to his signature.

Everton, West Ham in talks with Graham Potter

Dorsett’s report for Sky reveals that Everton and West Ham could ‘move quickly in the next 24 hours’ over decisions on Dyche and Lopetegui.

Potter, meanwhile, feels he is ‘in position of strength with two competing for his signature’ and is carefully evaluating his next move.

As mentioned, the 49-year-old has held talks with both clubs. West Ham have been in conversations with Potter over the last week and have offered him a short term deal with the option to extend in the summer.

Everton are also of interest to the Englishman but represents far more risk due to their precarious league position. The opportunity to take the club into a new stadium under new owners next season could tempt him.

As we reported yesterday, Dyche, so far, has been given no indication that his job is under threat by and is expected to take a pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Peterborough United in the FA Cup this afternoon. He has arrived for training as normal today.

However, it is clear that Everton’s hierarchy have been convinced to hold talks with Potter in response to West Ham’s pursuit of him.

Dyche and Lopetegui remain in their jobs for now. If either is sacked in the coming hours, that could be an indication that an agreement has been reached with Potter.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton’s owners have also looked at David Moyes as a potential manager target. The Scotsman has recently said that he wouldn’t be interested in managing a club in a relegation battle, but sources are adamant that he would be very interested in a return to the Toffees should the opportunity present itself.

Everton have also looked at Gareth Southgate and Max Allegri, but both of them would only consider taking charge of the Merseyside club at the start of next season.

