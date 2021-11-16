Everton in the clear as summer resistance pushes Euro giant to Liverpool target

Everton are in the clear as Paris Saint-Germain have crossed star man Richarlison off their striker wishlist, a report has claimed.

The Brazilian was heavily linked with PSG in the summer. The French side were eyeing him up as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who was eager for his own dream move to Real Madrid. A transfer chain was consequently formed.

And according to El Espanol, the Toffees’ resistance to let Richardson go stopped both moves from happening.

Despite not coming to fruition in the last transfer window, there has remained fears of the former Watford man leaving Merseyside.

Mbappe will likely be off to Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season. Therefore, PSG will once again need a fresh face.

And Richarlison’s contract hasn’t got ages left on it either, expiring in 2024, meaning next summer could be the prime time for his sale.

However, it appears the French capital won’t be his next destination. That’s because the Spanish report claims PSG are no longer interested in the 24-year-old.

Instead, they want RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyami. At just 19 years old, he is fancied by a whole host of top teams.

Everton’s fierce rivals Liverpool have shown an interest. And Chelsea and Barcelona are amongst the interested parties.

Now PSG have entered the race. And they are said to ‘want him at all costs’, meaning a January approach isn’t out of the question.

This news will be met positively at Goodison Park. Aside from the European giant, there hasn’t been too much interest from other clubs in Richarlison.

The only other team seriously mentioned has been Real, as a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti would be on the cards. But they are very focused on signing Mbappe now.

Everton plot bargain deal

Meanwhile, Everton are reportedly lining up a £5million move for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers in January, as they look for cover for veteran star Seamus Coleman.

Chambers joined the Gunners in 2014 from their Premier League rivals Southampton for a fee in the region of £16m. However, the 26-year-old has never managed to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up under either Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery or Mikel Arteta.

Benitez wants cover at right-back for Coleman, who has been blighted by injuries in the past. Chambers would certainly provide an experienced option and he would also come very cheap.

The report in The Sun claims that the versatile defender, who can also play at centre-back, would cost around £5m. The lower fee is down to his contract expiring in the summer of 2022.

