Everton initiate contact over exciting Bundesliga raid as sporting director reacts to interest

Everton have begun initial contact with Bundesliga 2 outfit FC Nuremberg over the potential signing of young attacking midfielder Can Uzun, according to reports emerging from Germany.

Everton brought in five new players during the summer transfer window, landing Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Jack Harrison and Beto. Those arrivals helped to counteract the departures of players such as Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray, Ellis Simms and Andros Townsend.

Everton endured a tough start to their Premier League campaign, failing to win in their first five games. However, they ended that run on September 23 by beating Brentford 3-1.

Since then, the Toffees have overcome Aston Villa in the League Cup, lost 2-1 to Luton Town and eased past Bournemouth 3-0. Sean Dyche will be hoping his team can repeat that performance against the Cherries after the international break, as that would give them a far better chance of staying in the top flight.

Everton’s new owners, American investment firm 777 Partners, could look to make several new signings in January to give Dyche all the tools he needs to make the club successful once again.

And it seems Everton could start that process by looking towards the club’s long-term future. As per German outlet Bild, the Merseyside club have initiated contact with Nuremberg over the possible capture of Uzun, 17.

Everton chiefs have ‘expressed their interest’ in landing the highly rated teenager, and are currently awaiting a formal response from Nuremberg.

Despite Uzun’s tender age, he is already making his mark in the German second tier. So far this season he has registered seven goals and two assists in 10 appearances.

Everton interested in Bundesliga 2 star

That excellent form has caught the eye of Everton scouts, though they are not alone in wanting him. Portuguese side Benfica have already let Nuremberg know they are keeping tabs on his situation.

Everton and Benfica have also been impressed by Uzun’s versatility. He has already operated as a central midfielder, central attacking midfielder, right winger and centre-forward this term.

Bild have also been in touch with Nuremberg sporting director Olaf Rebbe to discuss Uzun’s potential transfer away from the club. It seems Everton will need to bid a significant amount to reach an agreement, as Nuremberg are protected by Uzun’s three-year contract.

“We are happy that Can is playing with us, we developed him from our own academy, and he will certainly bring us a lot of joy,” Rebbe said.

“Can has a long-term contract, the future will decide whether and when the time is right for a change. We’re not dealing with it at all at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Everton are interested in snaring a rising midfielder from the Championship, according to reports.