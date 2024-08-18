Everton want to bring in a new midfielder before the transfer window slams shut and are competing with Fulham for a Roma star, per reports.

The Toffees started their Premier League season with a dismal 3-0 loss to Brighton on Saturday, highlighting their need for further reinforcements.

Despite the result, young midfielder Tim Iroegbunam was one of the bright sparks for Everton, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Sean Dyche wants more cover in that area.

Everton’s financial situation means that they are focusing on loan deals and have missed out on three targets in recent days – Kalvin Phillips, Jens Cajuste and Lesley Ugochukwu.

As previously reported, Roma’s Edoardo Bove is another player of interest to the Toffees and their positive relationship with the Italian club could help them negotiate a deal.

Roma’s owners, the Friedkin Group, were previously in talks to take over the Toffees and signed an exclusivity agreement with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

The takeover ultimately collapsed, but the Friedkin Group still have £200m invested in Everton and they remain on good terms with the club.

Bove could be a midfield option Everton turn to towards the end of the window but according to reports from Italy, Fulham are also considering a swoop for him.

Everton ramp up interest in Roma star

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Everton have ‘intensified contacts’ with Roma over a potential deal for Bove in recent days.

It’s reported that the Toffees have ‘made another move’ for the 22-year-old but Roma’s preference would be to sell rather than loan him out.

The Giallorossi value Bove at €15m (approx. £12.8m) and are willing to part ways with him as manager Daniele de Rossi looks to rebuild his squad.

Everton are willing to ‘negotiate quickly’ for Bove but Fulham and Fiorentina are also ‘keeping an eye on him,’ so the race is far from over.

Whether the Toffees can afford to splash £12.8m on the youngster also could depend on whether they sell any more players before the end of the month.

As we exclusively revealed weeks ago, Everton are actively looking to sell Neal Maupay, Mason Holgate and Michael Keane – but are yet to receive any concrete interest in the trio.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future at Goodison Park is also uncertain. He has less than 12 months remaining on his contract and Everton’s attempts to tie him down to fresh terms have thus far been unsuccessful.

Dyche is desperate to keep the centre-forward but a sizeable offer could force Everton into a sale, with Manchester United among the clubs keeping tabs on him.

