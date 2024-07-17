Everton are plotting a move for Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips as a replacement for exit-bound midfielder Amadou Onana, according to reports.

The Toffees were linked with Phillips before he joined West Ham on loan in January, where he failed to make his mark in a disappointing spell.

Phillips undoubtedly has quality though, which he showed in abundance at former club Leeds United, and Onana’s imminent £50m move to Aston Villa will leave a void in Everton’s squad that he could fill.

Sean Dyche is a known admirer of the England international and it’s widely accepted that he isn’t in Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad.

According to Football Insider, Everton have ‘set their sights’ on Phillips and have ‘registered an interest’ in signing him this summer. Man City are ‘keen to offload’ the 28-year-old, who they signed from Leeds for £42m in 2022.

The Toffees are yet to make any formal offer for Phillips but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that he is a player of interest.

READ MORE: England tipped to appoint ‘interesting outsider’ as new boss, with Eddie Howe slammed as ‘Safegate’ choice

The report doesn’t make clear whether Everton want to sign him permanently, but we understand that a loan with an obligation or option to buy is their preference.

That would allow Everton to use their limited funds on strengthening other areas of the pitch. However, Man City would prefer to sell Phillips and get him off the books for good.

Everton set for a busy summer

Onana made 30 Premier League appearances last season for Everton so getting the right replacement in is vital for Dyche and his team.

The Toffees have made a positive start to the transfer window having brought in forward Iliman Ndiaye, midfielder Tim Iroegbunam and winger Jack Harrison (loan) so far.

But Iroegbunam is more of a prospect than a player who can make an instant impact on the pitch for Everton so a more experienced midfielder is their next priority.

Juventus duo Arthur Melo and Weston McKennie – the latter being another former Leeds star – have been heavily linked with a move to Goodison in recent weeks.

But Phillips would certainly be an upgrade on both of those players if Dyche believes he can get him back to his best, so it will be interesting to see if Everton do launch a formal offer for him.

A new winger is another top priority for Everton this summer and two players to keep an eye on are Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto and Napoli star Jesper Lindstrom.

Everton have held talks with the respective clubs over both players and it’s not impossible both could be signed.

Long-term Toffees target Ismaila Sarr has also been listed for transfer by Marseille but whether they reignite their interest in the former Watford man remains to be seen.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive Leeds United sales of all time, including Man Utd and Barcelona deals