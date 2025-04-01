A new winger is a priority for Everton in the summer and Liverpool youngster Ben Doak is on their radar, although they will face competition for his signature, TEAMtalk understands.

The last player to move directly from Liverpool to Everton was Gary Ablett back in 1992, and the last to go in the opposite direction was Abel Xavier, in 2002.

Doak, 19, is highly regarded at Anfield but has faced difficulties breaking into the first team, which is unsurprising considering Mo Salah is ahead of him in the right-wing position.

The Scottish international has spent this season on loan with Middlesbrough, where he has performed well, notching three goals and seven assists in 24 Championship games. Doak has played a key role in helping Boro fight for the play-off spots but is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, which required surgery and resulting in a return to Liverpool for rehabilitation.

Everton are on the hunt for a new winger. Doak has been linked with a move to the Toffees recently and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the interest is genuine, with David Moyes understood to be an admirer of the youngster. But Everton are yet to make any formal approach to Liverpool.

Liverpool have insisted on keeping Doak in previous windows. Leipzig were keen to sign him permanently last summer, while Saudi were interested in a loan deal, before it was ultimately decided Boro on a season-long deal was best for his development. Boro are keen to sign Doak permanently as well, but would likely need to gain promotion to seriously enter the race.

Everton are keeping an eye on Doak’s situation but Liverpool won’t make things easy for them and they must also contend with other Premier League interest.

FOUR clubs keen on Liverpool’s Ben Doak – sources

Liverpool have not yet decided whether to sell, loan or keep Doak this summer, but they expect offers to arrive.

Everton have not entered into any club-to-club negotiations for Doak to date but he has been discussed internally.

TEAMtalk understands that along with Everton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are also interested in the winger. Liverpool’s valuation of Doak will have an impact on whether any of the Premier League trio move for him. Sources state that it could take £25m to £30m to sign him – if the Reds decide on a permanent sale.

Everton’s desire for a new winger comes from the fact that Jack Harrison is unlikely to be signed permanently from Leeds once his loan ends, while a decision still needs to be made on Napoli loanee Jesper Lindstrom, too, who are both wingers.

Doak is shortlisted alongside West Brom winger Tom Fellows, as previously reported.

As for Crystal Palace, they are keen to strengthen this summer having looked at Doak in 2024 as well.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, could lose Antoine Semenyo with Premier League interest in him. And Al-Nassr are another club to watch. The Saudi side also have West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma on their radar.

Middlesbrough could also become a serious contender for Doak if they seal promotion to the Premier League. They currently sit seventh in the Championship table, outside the play-off qualification spots but only on goal difference.

