Everton are reportedly interested in Borussia Monchengladbach striker Tim Kleindienst, who could be signed as a replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Toffees have just entered a new era under owners The Friedkin Group, who are keen to back the club with some new additions in the January window.

Everton will have to be careful with transfers, however, and ensure they don’t breach the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), as they did last season.

According to German outlet Bild, Everton are are considering a move for Monchengladbach striker Kleindienst, but could face competition from Wolves for his signature.

The 29-year-old has scored nine goals and made five assists in 15 Bundesliga matches so far this season. Everton are said to have sent scouts to watch Kleindienst and have been impressed with his performances. The report claims Kleindienst ‘arouses interest’ from Everton and Wolves and the duo have ‘asked for information’ about the striker.

Interest in the forward has been confirmed by Monchengladbach’s managing director, Roland Virkus: “Of course there are requests, that’s completely normal if you perform well,” he said. “But we don’t want to let any of the top players go because something is happening here.

“We have stabilised and are now winning games that we would have lost in the previous season. But we are far from having reached the end of development!”

Everton are at risk of losing two strikers

As we reported on Friday, the future of Everton striker Calvert-Lewin currently hangs in the balance. He is out of contract next summer and he will be able to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

We understand that Fiorentina are keeping close tabs on Calvert-Lewin’s situation and could try and reach a pre-agreement with him next month.

From the Premier League, sources say that Newcastle and West Ham would be interested in Calvert-Lewin should he become available on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, there is also uncertainty surrounding the future of Toffees striker Beto. He has struggled for consistent minutes under Sean Dyche and has been heavily linked with a move to Italy in January, where he previously played with Udinese.

Everton could therefore lose two of their senior strikers by the end of the season, so it’s no surprise to see their recruitment team looking at potential replacements.

Along with German international Kleindienst, reports suggest that Everton are also keeping tabs on Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze.

Lyon are currently in a perilous financial position and will need to sell several players in January to help balance the books.

With this in mind, Kleindienst and Mikautadze are two names for Everton fans to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks.

