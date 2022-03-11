Everton are set to be a striker light when the summer transfer window opens after a report claimed Cenk Tosun will return to Turkey to play for Besiktas.

The 31-year-old was a £28m signing in the January window of 2018. Tosun made a decent start to life on Merseyside, bagging five goals in 14 matches to conclude the 2017/18 campaign.

However, the emergence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin along with a dip in form quickly saw Tosun fall out of favour.

Indeed, over the next three-and-a-half seasons, Tosun notched just six further goals for the Toffees. That coincided with two loan spells away to Crystal Palace and Besiktas respectively.

A new contract never appeared likely and his initial deal is due to run out this summer.

He will therefore be a free agent, and Sport Witness (citing Turkish outlet Star) report he has agreed to return to Turkey to join Besiktas for a third time.

Finer details of Tosun exit surface

The article states a three-year deal has been agreed with Tosun poised to pocket €1.6m-per-year in wages. That will equate to roughly £26,000-a-week.

The language used in the Turkish report suggests a deal is signed and sealed. Indeed, their headline begins with the two words: ‘It’s over’. Furthermore, they state Tosun is ‘officially signing’.

Sport Witness show no hesitation either, describing the move as ‘finalised’.

Tosun was able to agree such a deal due to entering the last six months of his contract. Players who do so are free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs at any time.

EXCLUSIVE: Brighton surge ahead of Everton for 20-goal hotshot

Meanwhile, Brighton are leading Everton in the chase for outstanding Blackburn Rovers frontman Ben Brereton-Diaz, TEAMtalk understands.

The Chile international is due to be out of contract at the end of the season. But it is believed Rovers already informed the 22-year-old that they will be taking the one-year option.

Brereton-Diaz has enjoyed a breakthrough season this year, notching 20 goals in just 30 Championship matches.

West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Everton are all in the mix. However, our sources report it is Brighton who are the frontrunners at present.

The Seagulls already have German forward Deniz Undav due to be arriving in the summer. The 25-year-old is currently top-scorer in the Belgian top-flight with their sister club Union SG.

But despite that impending arrival, Brighton want to make an even bigger splash with Brereton-Diaz in their sights. They are willing to do a deal involving current loan players Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra – if that is what Rovers desire.

With both impressing during their current loan spell at Ewood Park, it does put Brighton in a strong position.

