Everton are likely to explore a potential swoop for Manchester City pair John Stones and Jack Grealish at the end of the season, with David Moyes considering a stunning double reunion, TEAMtalk understands.

As we revealed towards the end of January, the Toffees are keen to renegotiate the terms beyond Grealish’s loan spell with a view to keeping him beyond this season, despite him suffering a campaign-ending injury.

However, a fee in the region of £50million, per the buy option, is considered unrealistic. Discussions are likely to centre on what a revised agreement could look like.

In an exclusive update today, my colleagues, Harry Watkinson and Graeme Bailey, revealed that Man City view another loan as the most likely scenario for Grealish this summer.

The Toffees will be at the front of the queue, with Grealish keen to stay with the Merseyside club. A permanent deal isn’t impossible, but highly unlikely given Grealish’s lucrative salary. His Cityzens contract expires in the summer of 2027.

Meanwhile, Stones is also emerging as a possible target, with the England defender approaching the final months of his contract at the Etihad.

Should no extension be agreed with Man City, the 31-year-old would be able to leave as a free agent, and this would put a number of clubs on alert.

Everton considering re-signing John Stones

A move would see Stones return to Everton on a free, a decade after he left in a £47.5million switch to Man City in 2016.

He has made 290 appearances for the Cityzens, and won an astonishing 15 major trophies with the club, but it’s possible he takes on a new challenge next season.

While the Toffees admire the centre-back, there are some concerns over his playing time and injury record. He hasn’t played since December due to a thigh injury, for example, and his last few seasons have been hampered by various knocks.

As a result, Everton would need to be cautious over the terms of any potential offer.

Sources indicate there is a possibility of talks opening up if conditions are deemed favourable though, with Everton weighing up a bold summer move for two high-profile City names in Stones and Grealish.

Stones, who, interestingly, was Moyes’ last signing during his first stint at Everton, could be brought in as a replacement for Michael Keane.

The 33-year-old has performed well this term in Jarrad Branthwaite’s absence, but a decision is yet to be made on whether to offer Keane a contract extension, with his deal expiring at the season’s end.

Meanwhile, we revealed yesterday (February 9) that Everton have sent scouts to watch Union SG centre-back Ross Sykes in action on multiple occasions this season.

Leeds United and Burnley have also tracked the 26-year-old, who has impressed in the Belgian first-tier this season. He may be tempted by the chance to play in the Premier League, with offers expected.

In other news, interest is ramping up in Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye. We have already confirmed that Manchester United are among his admirers, but Arsenal have now been linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

The Toffees insist that Ndiaye is not for sale, so it would take a huge offer for them to change their minds.

