Jack Grealish’s chances of joining Everton permanently have been revealed by sources, as the potential move from Manchester City faces hurdles in the wake of his significant injury blow.

The Toffees revealed in an official statement last week that Grealish had sustained a foot injury. David Moyes has since confirmed that he has suffered a stress fracture.

Speculation online has suggested that the injury could end the 30-year-old’s season – a major blow for Everton and him personally, especially in the run-up to the World Cup.

However, Everton are still waiting to hear the prognosis from medical specialists, so the extent of Grealish’s injury, despite claims, is yet to be confirmed.

But the knock is clearly a serious one, and we understand that Grealish’s chances of securing a permanent move to Everton depend on how realistic Man City are willing to be over their valuation.

Sources indicate that Everton remain interested in a permanent deal, despite his injury, but only if the Cityzens accept that the £50million option included in Grealish’s loan agreement is unrealistic.

Some sources suggest Everton would look to pay closer to half that figure should the opportunity for a permanent transfer remain.

Jack Grealish happy at Everton, but permanent stay faces obstacles

Everton agreed to pay a significant portion of Grealish’s wages during his loan spell – reportedly north of £200,000 per week – a big outlay for the Toffees.

But up until his injury, that gamble appeared to be paying off. Grealish has been integral to Everton’s success this season.

Even without scoring bags of goals, with just two this season so far, he has chipped in with six assists, has created the ninth-most big chances (38) in the Premier League, and his ability to win fouls when the Toffees are under pressure has been key for David Moyes’ side.

The England international has been aware for some time that both personal terms and club-to-club finances would be key factors in determining the outcome of any permanent move.

We understand, however, that Grealish has shown an openness to joining Everton permanently.

He has enjoyed playing under Moyes and has connected with the club. But his recovery, and the financial details, will determine whether he joins Everton permanently next season.

The Toffees, for their part, are hoping that Grealish can still contribute towards the back end of this campaign. They are focused on getting him fit, and are in close contact with Man City regarding this.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

