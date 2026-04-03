Manchester City are due to meet with Jack Grealish to discuss his immediate future as he enters the final year of his contract, and Everton are confident of retaining his services, TEAMtalk understands.

Man City are keen for the 30-year-old to move on, whilst he is open to leaving, and Everton is considered the most likely landing spot for the winger.

Grealish has spent this campaign on loan with Everton and impressed at the Hill-Dickinson before injury curtailed his campaign, notching two goals and six assists in 20 league appearances under David Moyes.

Well-placed sources confirm that Everton are very keen to keep hold of Grealish, but much will depend on the deal, and nothing will be finalised until the end of this season.

As we exclusively revealed in February, a second loan would be Everton’s preference, and various outlets have since reiterated that this is an option that will be discussed.

Sources have also informed us that another loan is the most likely outcome for Grealish if he is to stay at Everton, but thrashing out a deal that Man City are happy with does pose challenges.

The major factor to consider is that Grealish’s contract is sizeable, making it difficult for Man City even to agree a pay-off.

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Everton ready to thrash out second Grealish deal

Sources have confirmed to our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Grealish’s contract is not easy to navigate.

“One contact described the last year of Grealish’s contract as ‘eye-watering’ – given bonuses, loyalty payments as well as the basic wage,” Bailey exclusively told us.

“He is one of the highest paid players in the Premier League and whilst he is open to some talks, he isn’t just going to walk away from the deal.”

Everton, for their part, would be open to a permanent deal for the right price, but as mentioned, they are also prepared for another season’s loan – something Grealish would be open to, if there was an option in place to extend to a permanent deal.

An option or obligation to buy would therefore likely be included should another loan be agreed.

Everton’s current loan agreement with Man City includes an option to buy worth £50million, but the Toffees have no intention of paying that fee this summer.

However, their good relationship with the Cityzens, combined with the fact that Grealish has enjoyed his time on Merseyside and is open to staying, gives Everton confidence that he will be their player again next term.

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