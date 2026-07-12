Everton are plotting a move for Newcastle star Jacob Murphy as they prepare for the exit of Dwight McNeil, with an enquiry made amid rising interest in the experienced Magpies winger.

The Toffees have started the transfer window positively by bringing in highly-rated midfielder Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough and permanently signing Tyrique George from Chelsea, who was on loan at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last season.

The double deal amounts to around £34.5million combined (without add-ons), but David Moyes’ side still have plenty of work to do.

Despite bringing in one winger already in George, Everton are in the market for another as they prepare for life without Dwight McNeil, who is expected to leave amid interest from West Ham and other sides.

Everton remain confident of securing another deal for Jack Grealish, as we have consistently reported.

However, they are likely to wait until later in the window to try and lure him from the Etihad again, either on a second loan or for a cut-price transfer fee. The 31-year-old is very keen to rejoin the Toffees.

But they will still look to bring in someone else who can replace McNeil.

As reported by Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Murphy is one option under consideration.

“Everton are keen on signing Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy. The 31-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his #NUFC contract and could leave this summer,” Downie posted on X.

“Murphy signed for Newcastle NINE years ago and has been a brilliant player for the club. He is one of a number of players Everton are considering, as they look to strengthen the forward line, including a return for Jack Grealish.

“No #EFC offer for Murphy yet, but interest is there. Newcastle have signed winger Bazou Toure from Hoffenheim, but missed out on Victor Munoz to Liverpool.”

READ NEXT – Everton add Tottenham star to five-man right-back shortlist as De Zerbi reaches exit decision

Everton launch enquiry for Newcastle star

Murphy, 31, has been a consistent performer for Newcastle and had the best season of his career in 2024/25, when he notched eight goals and 12 assists in 35 Premier League appearances, with 31 of those being starts.

He played a crucial role in Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League, but played less frequently last season – starting 19 times in the league.

With his contract expiring in 12 months’ time, a Newcastle exit could be on the cards.

TEAMtalk asked sources for the latest on Murphy’s future and we understand that Eddie Howe is reluctant to allow him to leave before Newcastle sign another new winger.

We can confirm that Everton have made enquiries about his availability, but they are not alone, with several other sides also interested.

It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees formalise their interest with an offer, but as yet, no concrete bids have been made.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.