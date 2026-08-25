Everton star Jake O’Brien is set to be the subject of offers ahead of the transfer deadline, with multiple Premier League and European clubs considering moves for the defender, while Beto’s future is also uncertain.

The Toffees have made some exciting signings this summer, bringing in Tyrique George and Merlin Rohl on permanent deals after loans last season, as well as signing Hayden Hackney, Christian Norgaard, and Brennan Johnson in a straight swap for Dwight McNeil.

However, their business is far from done, and Paddy Boyland of The Athletic has revealed that highly-rated defender O’Brien could be on his way out in a shock move.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Everton from Lyon in a deal worth around £17million in the summer of 2024, and he has established himself as a key part of David Moyes’ squad.

O’Brien made 37 Premier League appearances last season, mostly at right-back, despite his natural position being centre-back.

He was left out of Everton’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, with midfielder Merlin Rohl picked by Moyes to play in the right-back slot.

Despite Everton having only Jarrad Branthwaite – who has struggled with injuries – James Tarkowski (33) and Michael Keane (33) – it appears the club are willing to listen to bids for O’Brien, as he becomes increasingly frustrated at not having the chance to play in his centre-back role.

“Excl: Everton expected to listen to offers for Jake O’Brien ahead of next week’s deadline, with defender attracting interest from clubs in England & Europe,” Boyland posted on X. “Bids also anticipated for Beto.”

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Everton WILL replace O’Brien if he leaves – and Beto

TEAMtalk spoke to sources about O’Brien’s situation, and the indication is that the defender is not actively looking to force a move away from Everton this summer.

The Toffees are open to offers, though, and there is no shortage of interest in the defender. Crystal Palace have been linked, and Sunderland are also open to strengthening in defence, so they could be clubs to watch.

Crucially, however, sources have told us that Everton would not allow O’Brien to leave unless they have a centre-back signing lined up.

Josh Acheampong is a player the Toffees are understood to have looked at, though luring him from Chelsea could be difficult, after he started in their 3-2 win over Fulham on Monday.

The situation is similar with Beto, who Boyland also says Everton are expecting offers for.

The 28-year-old would not be allowed to leave without a replacement striker being signed. Long-term target Liam Delap looks to be heading to Nottingham Forest, as TEAMtalk revealed yesterday, so that is one fewer option for the Toffees.

Burnley forward Zian Flemming could be one to watch for Everton if Beto departs.