Jamie Carragher claimed that the back four for Everton is not worthy of playing in the Premier League at all, following their thrashing by Tottenham.

The Toffees have endured a miserable season, which took a turn for the worse with Rafael Benitez’s sacking. The optimism rose when Frank Lampard stepped in, but he has not had the greatest impact.

While he has guided Everton to the FA Cup quarter-finals, their Premier League form remains stale.

Indeed, Monday’s 5-0 hammering by Tottenham was Everton’s fourth league defeat in Lampard’s five games.

In that time, they have conceded 11 goals. They put up a strong fight against champions Manchester City, but their other defeats have proved more convincing.

In fact, the loss to Spurs was the worst yet. Carragher consequently matched the ill-feeling at the club with his assessment of Everton’s performance.

The pundit told Sky Sports: “They started okay in the first ten minutes and were putting pressure on Spurs.

“But when you talk about a team being too good to go down, that is because you maybe look at Everton’s strikers.

“But this back four is a Championship back four, there is no doubt about it.

“Seamus Coleman, I actually feel sorry for. He has been a great servant for Everton but people are getting in behind him far too much, and that comes down to Everton’s recruitment.”

Centre-back Michael Keane scored an own goal to set Tottenham on their way in north London.

Harry Kane scored a brace amid further strikes from Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon.

Carragher warns of Toffees relegation

The result gave Tottenham a boost in their hunt for a top-four Premier League finish.

Everton, though, remained 17th, just a point above Burnley. However, they do have games in hand on Leeds United, the Clarets, Watford and Norwich around them.

Still, Carragher added that the Toffees have lost the fighting spirit Everton have been known for – even when on a bad run.

“Whenever you see teams who are worst in the league away from home, the first thing that comes to mind is they’re weak and soft. That can never be Everton,” he said.

“I said that back four is Championship level but for Everton not to be physical, aggressive, making it tough. That’s what Everton have always been even when they’ve not been at the best.

“Fundamentally this group of players at this club is so weak now. The lack of athleticism in that Everton team is frightening.”

Lampard must pick Everton up

Lampard admitted after the defeat to Tottenham that there is no magic formula for fixing Everton’s woes.

However, Everton must find something from somewhere if they are to avoid relegation.

They have a crucial game against Newcastle at Goodison Park coming up. After that, though, the only team they face in and around the relegation zone is Brentford.

Indeed, they have to go to Liverpool, West Ham and Arsenal. Meanwhile, they soon face Manchester United and Chelsea at home.