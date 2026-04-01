Everton sources have moved quickly to strongly dismiss suggestions that Manchester United are in ‘advanced talks’ over the signing of centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Red Devils pushed to sign the 23-year-old in the summer of 2024, but the Toffees ultimately rejected multiple bids and kept hold of the once-capped England international.

Man Utd continue to be linked with a move for Branthwaite, but the defender showed his commitment to Everton by signing a new, lucrative contract in June, tying him down until 2030.

He suffered a major blow before the start of this season, suffering a hamstring injury, which required surgery, and he only returned to the first team squad in January.

But despite Branthwaite making only eight Premier League appearances this season, speculation over his future continues to rumble on.

This morning, a well-known X account, which claims to be ran by ‘five elite reporters’, claimed that Man Utd are now in ‘advanced talks’ with Everton to sign Branthwaite.

But well-placed sources have dismissed claims of any ‘talks’ for Branthwaite and any suggestions that his future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is in doubt, confirming the rumours are ‘nonsense.’

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Everton very confident of retaining key star

Everton view Branthwaite as a crucial player for the present and future, and believe he will play a leading role in helping them consistently compete for the European qualification places.

The centre-back is also not considering a move away from the club, and he made that clear in a recent interview.

Man Utd will therefore have to look elsewhere if they want to sign a new centre-back, as our information suggests Branthwaite will be going nowhere for the foreseeable future.

“We want to keep making progress and, ultimately, deliver success. I’ve been here for six years and I’ve seen a lot in that time but it all feels genuinely positive right now. Long may it continue,” Branthwaite said, as relayed by Evertonfc.com.

“As a player, you think about winning trophies and to be part of a side that ends Everton’s wait for one would be absolutely massive. This isn’t a team or a club that will be fighting against relegation any more, we want success. I feel like the way the Club is going, the way the manager is trying to build a team, build an identity, we can definitely achieve that in the next couple of years.

“I am 23 years old now and I think I’ve still got loads more to go in terms of my levels. People ask me how far I think I am off my best after the injury but, honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever reached my ‘best’ yet, because I’ve got plenty of years to reach my prime.

“I will keep learning, keep pushing myself and do everything I can to help this team.”

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