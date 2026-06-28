Everton are firmly in the mix for Jarrod Bowen should he decide to leave West Ham United this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding that his close relationship with David Moyes could prove a major factor.

Bowen remains one of West Ham’s most prized assets despite the club’s relegation from the Premier League, and the Hammers are continuing to push hard to keep hold of their talismanic forward.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, West Ham’s hierarchy are determined to avoid a fire sale this summer and view Bowen as a cornerstone of their plans as they look to secure an immediate return to the top flight under Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, rival clubs are paying close attention to the situation.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have both monitored Bowen’s circumstances, while TEAMtalk can reveal that Everton are also very much in the picture if the 29-year-old decides his future lies away from the London Stadium.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have informed TEAMtalk that Bowen has made it clear to Moyes that he would seriously consider a move to Everton should the Merseyside club make an approach and should he ultimately opt to leave West Ham.

That stance is rooted in the strong relationship the pair built during their time together in east London.

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Bowen considering Moyes reunion at Everton

Bowen enjoyed some of the finest football of his career under Moyes, becoming one of the Scot’s most trusted players and a central figure in West Ham’s success.

The winger was instrumental in the club’s historic UEFA Europa Conference League triumph in 2023, famously scoring the winning goal in the final and cementing his status as a West Ham icon.

Moyes has remained a huge admirer of Bowen and sources indicate the Everton boss would welcome the opportunity to work with him again if the circumstances allow.

Everton are expected to strengthen their attacking options this summer and Bowen’s versatility, experience and proven Premier League pedigree make him an attractive target.

The Toffees have reportedly decided against triggering their option to buy Chelsea loanee Tyrique George permanently, and there appears to be a strong chance of Dwight McNeil leaving. West Ham’s interest in McNeil also adds another layer of intrigue.

There is also genuine interest in Iliman Ndiaye from top clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

While Everton are confident of retaining Man City loanee Jack Grealish, another winger signing is likely. Bowen represents an experienced, proven option who Moyes would love to have in his squad.

Everton, Tottenham, Aston Villa keen on Bowen

The Toffees are aware that any deal for Bowen would be difficult, however.

West Ham have not given up hope of convincing Bowen to stay and TEAMtalk understands the England international remains open to helping the club rebuild following relegation.

Indeed, sources have previously indicated that Bowen would be willing to remain at the London Stadium provided he is convinced the club can retain a competitive core of players around him.

But with interest continuing to grow, West Ham know they may face a battle.

Tottenham and Aston Villa remain attentive to developments, while Everton’s emergence adds another serious contender to the race.

The key difference, however, could be Moyes.

TEAMtalk understands Bowen’s respect for the veteran manager remains immense and the prospect of reuniting with the coach who helped elevate him to international level is one that holds genuine appeal.

Bowen notched 60 goals and 41 assists in 202 games during his time under Moyes. This season, despite West Ham’s struggles, he scored nine times and provided 11 assists in the Premier League.

He would undoubtedly be a statement addition for Everton, so it will be interesting to see how things develop.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey.

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