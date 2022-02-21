Everton flop Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined CSKA Moscow on loan until May, while the Russian club are also engaged in talks with Leicester over another transfer.

Gbamin signed for Everton in August 2019, after the Toffees agreed a £25million deal with Bundesliga outfit Mainz. However, the defensive midfielder’s spell at Goodison Park has been far from successful.

He made just two Premier League appearances in his debut campaign before suffering a hamstring injury. Gbamin was then kept out of action by an achilles problem, and he did not return until the following season.

Gbamin featured for 11 minutes in a draw with Crystal Palace in April 2021, only to suffer a knee issue soon afterwards.

The Ivory Coast international is finally fit, although he is not part of Frank Lampard’s plans. And he also struggled for game time under Lampard’s predecessor, Rafa Benitez.

In total, he has made just eight appearances for Everton over three campaigns, so it’s no surprise that a loan exit came about.

Gbamin will look to regain some confidence in the Russian top flight and put down some solid performances. He will aid CSKA Moscow in their bid to catch league leaders Zenit St Petersburg.

However, it will not be an easy task as Zenit have an eight-point advantage after 18 matches.

There is not thought to be the option for a permanent move as part of the deal. That means 26-year-old Gbamin will likely return to Merseyside in the summer.

The Daily Mail claim CSKA Moscow are also in talks over the signing of Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy.

The 29-year-old has struggled with a groin problem this term. He is also well down in the Leicester pecking order, resulting in just one senior appearance during 2021-22.

CSKA want to strengthen their squad further by adding Mendy to their ranks before the Russian transfer deadline, which is on Tuesday.

Mendy could be tempted by the offer of regular game time, although it is a rather left-field option for the player.

CSKA Moscow also eyeing AFCON winner

Mendy featured in five matches at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, helping Senegal to win the continental title for the first time in their history.

Prior to the tournament, he spoke about his wish to leave Leicester, as well as his feelings about making the Senegal squad.

“I knew very well about my club situation,” Mendy said (via Sport Witness). “It’s very complicated and very difficult, whether it be mentally. It’s complicated when I’m deprived of what I love, but I’m passionate.”

Mendy added: “I’ve always kept this objective in my head (to be at AFCON). I was lucky to be selected despite my situation.

“I worked really really hard during that period when I wasn’t playing, and today it’s paying off. I’m very pleased and I hope it’ll carry on like this.”

