Jim White reveals major transfer spanner at Everton that puts all January recruitment on ice

The lack of a permanent manager at Everton is leading to reports that the Merseysiders will not sign any more players in January.

Rafa Benitez’s shortcomings at Everton have become clearer and clearer as the season has progressed. Despite having won five league games, a number of dismal performances of late were enough to show he was not the man for the job.

The 2-1 loss away to Norwich City last time out was the nail in the coffin for Benitez. Despite the Spaniard having made a number of signings in order to turn things around – all of whom were in the match day squad for that game – the Toffees remain in trouble, in 16th.

The three signings the former boss made – Vitaliy Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson and Anwar El Ghazi look as if they will be the last inbound deals done by Everton this window.

That is according to Jim White, via talkSPORT, who feels that the lack of a permanent manager will mean no more players will join the club in January.

“The fact is they’re not going to bring in any new players,” he said.

“There’s going to be no new faces, alright, so no bounce out of that.”

Indeed, Everton will now have to make do with the players who are already at the club. The new signings, plus the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin may be able to force a positive change.

What’s more, White thinks the departure of Benitez is likely to make a difference.

“But is it also not the case that the fact that Benitez has gone, gives them a bounce as well? He’s out there, and everything that went with him,” he added.

Managerial departure could negatively affect Everton

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan feels that Benitez’s departure could have a negative effect on some Toffees players.

“There are certain players who would not like that,” he said.

“Andros Townsend was in here telling us he was the best thing since sliced bread.”

“That’s a player who’s been quite influential for Everton this season that may now no longer be as influential as he might be slightly marginalised by a different manager.”

Indeed, Townsend has contributed to the most goals for Everton this season. Furthermore, he seemed to have a positive relationship with the Spanish manager, and him departing the club could lead to a slip in the winger’s form.

