Everton are exploring a potential summer move to bring John Stones back to the club, while the England international is also attracting interest from a range of alternative destinations – including ambitious Championship promotion chasers Wrexham.

TEAMtalk understands the 31-year-old defender is open to a return to Merseyside and the chance to reunite with David Moyes, who is looking to strengthen his defensive options ahead of next season.

Stones is approaching the end of his contract at Manchester City and is expected to leave the Etihad this summer once his current deal expires, meaning he’ll be available as a free agent, unless anything changes in the meantime.

Everton are firmly in the market for defensive reinforcements, and sources have reiterated that Stones is very much on their radar as the club assesses experienced options.

Michael Keane, 33, has entered the final four months of his Toffees contract and despite performing well this term, it remains to be seen whether the centre-back will be offered an extension, prompting the club to look at potential replacements.

Stones was one of Moyes’ last signings during his first stint at Everton, and sources indicate that a reunion is a real possibility. Everton view his experience at the highest level as a major plus as they look to build a team capable of consistently challenging for the European spots.

However, the Toffees face competition. TEAMtalk understands that Stones will have a number of opportunities to consider this summer, with clubs from both the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer expressing interest in the experienced centre-back.

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Everton face competition for classy ex-star

TEAMtalk can reveal that a surprise potential destination for Stones could emerge in the form of Wrexham.

The Welsh club, backed by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are compiling a shortlist of players with Premier League experience as they plan for the possibility of promotion.

Sources have confirmed that Stones is among the names being discussed internally as part of those plans, though it could prove difficult to convince him to join given the other sides chasing his signature.

While a move back to Everton would offer familiarity and the opportunity to work again under Moyes, the veteran defender is expected to weigh up all of his options before deciding on the next step in his career.

With interest building across multiple leagues and ambitious clubs keeping tabs on his availability, Stones’ situation is one to watch closely as the summer window approaches.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

Latest Everton news: Champ winger eyed / Harry Wilson battle

Meanwhile, we understand that Everton are one of the clubs interested in Millwall winger Femi Azeez, who has enjoyed a fantastic season as the London side push for promotion from the Championship.

Crystal Palace are in a strong position to sign the 24-year-old, but the Toffees could launch a rival move, while SIX other Premier League sides are also showing interest.

In other news, Everton remain keen on standout Fulham star Harry Wilson, who, like Stones, is set to be available on a free transfer this summer, if he doesn’t sign a contract extension.

Aston Villa will provide stiff competition for his signature and Wilson is another ambitious target for Wrexham as they plan for potential promotion to the top flight.

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