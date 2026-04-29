Everton are stepping up their plans for the summer transfer window and TEAMtalk can confirm they have three Manchester City stars on their radar, one of whom is on-loan winger Jack Grealish.

The 30-year-old joined the Toffees on loan last summer and, in the early stages of the campaign, was one of their best players before he suffered a season-ending foot injury in January.

Everton have the option to sign Grealish permanently for £50million as per their loan agreement with Man City. We understand the Toffees are not planning to trigger that clause, but are ‘increasingly confident’ of retaining him next term, either on loan again or for a cut-price transfer.

Grealish has enjoyed his time with Everton and is open to staying, with the England international expected to be fit again in around July. Man City, for their part, are open to Grealish moving on as he isn’t part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

But he isn’t the only Man City player David Moyes’ side have their eye on.

The Cityzens have confirmed that centre-back John Stones will be leaving the Etihad at the end of the season when his contract expires, meaning he’ll be available on a free transfer.

We revealed in March that Everton are considering a move for Stones, though the competition for his signature is expected to be fierce. Crucially, the defender is understood to be open to potentially returning to Merseyside.

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John Stones Everton return possible – competition is fierce

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, has exclusively told us today that ‘half the Premier League’ have made contact over a potential move for Stones, including Everton.

There is also interest in the defender from abroad, with Monaco, Marseille and Inter Milan all making checks, as well as sides from the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

Everton are actively looking to add depth to their centre-back options. Jarrad Branthwaite already missed a big chunk of this season and recently suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.

James Tarkowski remains a key player for Everton but his form has dipped this season, and at the age of 33, the Toffees must begin thinking of succession plans.

Michael Keane, 33, has signed a new one-year contract with Everton and will therefore stay next season after performing well this term, but like Tarkowski is past his prime.

Jake O’Brien, 24, is the other option at centre-back and is highly-rated at the club, but has been forced to play as a right-back under Moyes due to limited options in that position.

With all that in mind, Everton could look to bring in two new centre-backs this summer. Stones is one option, though it must be noted that his injury record doesn’t make for great reading, either, so it would be a risk.

Third Man City star on Everton radar

A move for another Man City star, Nathan Ake, has previously been considered by the Toffees.

We reported in August how the Toffees had made contact with Ake’s representatives – though ultimately decided against a move for him.

With the Dutch defender’s contract expiring in summer 2027, his future with Man City is once again in doubt. After featuring infrequently under Guardiola this season, he is expected to be allowed to leave.

Everton could reignite their interest and explore a move, though they are yet to make any formal approaches over a deal for the 31-year-old.

The fact that Ake can play as a centre-back or left-back – a position where Everton are also looking to add depth – makes him an intriguing option.

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